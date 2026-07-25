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MANHUNT LAUNCHED Police Release CCTV Image After Woman Robbed of £700 Lego Set on Cornwall Train

Police Release CCTV Image After Woman Robbed of £700 Lego Set on Cornwall Train

British Transport Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace after a woman was robbed of a £700 Lego Technic set and dragged to the floor on a train in Cornwall. The incident happened at around 3.45pm on Monday 6 July as a train arrived at Hayle railway station. According to investigators, the victim was sitting in the vestibule of the train with her personal belongings when the doors opened. A man is alleged to have grabbed an Amazon parcel belonging to the woman, which contained a £700 Lego Technic crane set. The woman managed to hold onto the other side of the box in an attempt to stop it being stolen, but she was pulled to the floor and almost dragged out of the train doors onto the platform during the struggle. She suffered bruising to her chest and back as a result of the incident. The suspect then fled along the platform before running into the station car park. British Transport Police officers have now released a CCTV image of a man they believe may have information that could assist the investigation. A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Officers believe the man in the image could have information that may assist their enquiries.” Anyone who recognises the man, or who has any information about the incident, is urged to text British Transport Police on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 417 of 6 July. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

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