Police Appeal After Man’s Body Recovered from River Aire in Leeds

Police are appealing for information after the body of a man was recovered from the River Aire in Leeds as officers work to establish his identity and the circumstances surrounding his death. Emergency services were called to East Street shortly after 4pm on Thursday 23 July following reports from a member of the public that a body had been seen in the water. Officers attended the scene and recovered the body of a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigation under way

West Yorkshire Police have launched enquiries to establish the man’s identity and determine the circumstances leading up to his death. At this stage, the death is being treated as unexplained.

Description released

Investigators have released a description of the man in the hope that someone may recognise him. He is described as:

Black.

Tall with a muscular build.

Short black dreadlocks.

Black beard.

He was wearing a khaki green Lacoste T-shirt and cargo shorts when he was found.

Appeal for information

Police are urging anyone who may recognise the description, or who has information that could help identify the man or assist with enquiries into the circumstances of his death, to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police via 101, quoting the relevant incident reference. Enquiries remain ongoing.