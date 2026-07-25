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SEARCH CONTINUES Former Bristol Harbourmaster Says There Is ‘No Chance Whatsoever’ Missing Student Jack O’Sullivan Entered the Water

Former Bristol Harbourmaster Says There Is ‘No Chance Whatsoever’ Missing Student Jack O’Sullivan Entered the Water

A former deputy harbourmaster has cast fresh doubt on the long-held theory that missing student Jack O’Sullivan fell into Bristol’s River Avon, insisting there is “no chance whatsoever” he entered the water on the night he disappeared. Jack O’Sullivan, 22, vanished in the early hours of Saturday 2 March 2024 after leaving a house party in Hotwells, Bristol. Despite an extensive police investigation and repeated public appeals, he has never been found. Now, Mike Ferguson, who spent decades working on Bristol’s waterways and served for eight years as deputy harbourmaster, says his professional experience leads him to believe it is “impossible” that Jack entered the river without being recovered.

“No chance whatsoever”

Mr Ferguson dismissed the theory that Jack fell into the water. When asked how likely it was that Jack had entered the River Avon, he replied:

“If I’m being honest, no, none whatsoever.”

Mr Ferguson said that during his career he was responsible for monitoring tides, water levels and currents, as well as overseeing search and recovery operations. Over the past two years, he has spent hundreds of hours producing independent reports examining different scenarios surrounding Jack’s disappearance. He explained that anything entering the River Avon would typically end up at one of several well-known recovery points.

“Anything being washed around the River Avon tends to get caught in what they say is catchment points,” he said.

“These are seven well-known points between Avonmouth and Hanham.

“I think every body that we’ve ever found that hasn’t been floating or hasn’t been under the water has been found in one of these catchment points.”

Police say all possibilities remain open

Responding to the claims, Avon and Somerset Police said detectives have maintained an open mind throughout the investigation. A spokesperson said:

“We have kept an open mind throughout this investigation and been led by evidence.

“Jack entering the water is among the scenarios we have considered.

“Detectives from the investigative team have reviewed all submissions from third parties. We have commissioned independent reports from nationally-accredited experts in their fields.”

Last known movements

Jack, who had been studying a law conversion course in Bristol while living at his family home in Flax Bourton, left the house party at 2.53am. CCTV later captured him attempting to flag down taxis, but none stopped. Police believe the last confirmed sighting of Jack was at around 3.38am, when he was seen walking along the Bennett Way slip road towards Bristol city centre. Investigators have reviewed more than 100 hours of CCTV footage in an effort to trace his movements after that point.

Family refuses to give up hope

Jack’s mother, Catherine O’Sullivan, said the family continues searching for answers more than two years after his disappearance. She said:

“My life is completely on hold. It doesn’t move forward. It’s a very awful place to be.

“We do our best, because anything else, for us, we’d be giving up on Jack and we’re not prepared to do that.”

She said Mr Ferguson’s findings had given the family renewed focus.

“The narrative was set very early on by the police in our opinion.

“The attention has always been around the harbour, but when you have a piece of information that categorically tells you that’s not possible, then that’s really important for people to understand.”

Catherine added:

“But really, if Jack was to be found anywhere other than in the water, then so many questions would have to be asked.”

Investigation remains ongoing

Avon and Somerset Police continue to appeal for information about Jack’s disappearance and say enquiries remain active. Despite extensive searches, specialist investigations and hundreds of hours of CCTV analysis, what happened to the 22-year-old in the early hours of 2 March 2024 remains one of the South West’s most perplexing Missing Person" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">missing person cases.

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