Five Men Jailed After ‘Horrifying’ Kidnap Plot Over Family Relationship

Five men have been jailed for a combined total of more than 36 years after kidnapping a lifelong friend because they disapproved of his relationship with a female member of their family. The group were sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court, where prosecutors described the attack as a “horrifying” and carefully planned kidnap. The court heard the victim had been in a relationship with an adult female relative of two of the defendants, something they strongly opposed.

Relationship sparked kidnap plot

Jurors heard the five men, all of whom had been lifelong friends with the victim, planned to abduct him after discovering the relationship. Several attempts to kidnap him were made throughout December 2025 before they eventually succeeded. Details of the ordeal were outlined during a two-day sentencing hearing, where the court heard the victim had been deliberately targeted because of the relationship.

Five jailed

The defendants received the following prison sentences:

Jawad Hussain , 21, of Arleston, Telford – seven years’ imprisonment .

, 21, of – . Ehteshan Hussain , 22, of Arleston, Telford – seven years and six months’ imprisonment .

, 22, of – . Faheem Chohan , 23, of Telford – seven years and six months’ imprisonment .

, 23, of – . Shayyan Hussain , 24, of Arleston, Telford – seven years and six months’ imprisonment .

, 24, of – . Haider Ali, 22, of Wellington – seven years’ imprisonment.

Court condemns attack

The sentencing judge heard the victim had been subjected to a terrifying ordeal by people he had once considered close friends. The case highlighted how the defendants had conspired together to carry out the kidnapping after objecting to the victim’s relationship with their relative. All five men were sentenced to lengthy custodial terms reflecting the seriousness of the offence. The victim continues to receive support following the traumatic incident.