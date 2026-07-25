Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

KIDNAPPERS JAILED Five Men Jailed After ‘Horrifying’ Kidnap Plot Over Family Relationship

Five Men Jailed After ‘Horrifying’ Kidnap Plot Over Family Relationship

Five men have been jailed for a combined total of more than 36 years after kidnapping a lifelong friend because they disapproved of his relationship with a female member of their family. The group were sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court, where prosecutors described the attack as a “horrifying” and carefully planned kidnap. The court heard the victim had been in a relationship with an adult female relative of two of the defendants, something they strongly opposed.

Relationship sparked kidnap plot

Jurors heard the five men, all of whom had been lifelong friends with the victim, planned to abduct him after discovering the relationship. Several attempts to kidnap him were made throughout December 2025 before they eventually succeeded. Details of the ordeal were outlined during a two-day sentencing hearing, where the court heard the victim had been deliberately targeted because of the relationship.

Five jailed

The defendants received the following prison sentences:

  • Jawad Hussain, 21, of Arleston, Telfordseven years’ imprisonment.
  • Ehteshan Hussain, 22, of Arleston, Telfordseven years and six months’ imprisonment.
  • Faheem Chohan, 23, of Telfordseven years and six months’ imprisonment.
  • Shayyan Hussain, 24, of Arleston, Telfordseven years and six months’ imprisonment.
  • Haider Ali, 22, of Wellingtonseven years’ imprisonment.

Court condemns attack

The sentencing judge heard the victim had been subjected to a terrifying ordeal by people he had once considered close friends. The case highlighted how the defendants had conspired together to carry out the kidnapping after objecting to the victim’s relationship with their relative. All five men were sentenced to lengthy custodial terms reflecting the seriousness of the offence. The victim continues to receive support following the traumatic incident.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Four Men Killed and Fifth Injured After Car Crashes Into Lamppost in Merseyside

HORROR SMASH Four Men Killed and Fifth Injured After Car Crashes Into Lamppost in Merseyside

UK News
County Lines Drug Dealer Jailed After Kent Police Crack Down on Medway Network

CRACK DOWN County Lines Drug Dealer Jailed After Kent Police Crack Down on Medway Network

UK News
Two Men Charged After Man Seriously Injured in Alleged Walderslade Stabbing

SERIAL OFFENDER Man Charged as Kent Police Intensify Crackdown on Vehicle Crime in Dover District

UK News
Man Rushed to Major Trauma Centre After Finchley Stabbing

PARK KNIFE ATTACK Man Rushed to Major Trauma Centre After Finchley Stabbing

UK News
Person Rescued From Laira Bridge After Huge Emergency Services Response

POSTIVE OUTCOME Person Rescued From Laira Bridge After Huge Emergency Services Response

UK News
Three Croydon Men Jailed for 44 Years After Point-Blank Shotgun Attempted Murder

TRIO JAILED Three Croydon Men Jailed for 44 Years After Point-Blank Shotgun Attempted Murder

UK News
Two Men Arrested After Police Swarm Tesco Express in Shipley

TESCO PROBE Two Men Arrested After Police Swarm Tesco Express in Shipley

UK News
Killer’s Jail Term Increased After Brutal Murder of Former Partner

COVER UP ATTEMPT Killer’s Jail Term Increased After Brutal Murder of Former Partner

UK News
Man Jailed for Murder After Deliberately Running Down Teen on Stolen E-bike

MOWED DOWN Man Jailed for Murder After Deliberately Running Down Teen on Stolen E-bike

UK News
Thames Water Hosepipe Ban Begins Across South of England Affecting More Than 10 Million Customers

BANNED Thames Water Hosepipe Ban Begins Across South of England Affecting More Than 10 Million Customers

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Surrey Police Officer Given Restraining Order After Stalking Conviction

RESTRAINING ORDER Surrey Police Officer Given Restraining Order After Stalking Conviction

UK News
Surrey Police Officer Given Restraining Order After Stalking Conviction

Surrey Police Officer Given Restraining Order After Stalking Conviction

UK News
Couple Killed in A1 Crash While Returning Home From 41st Wedding Anniversary Tour of Scotland

HORROR CRASH Couple Killed in A1 Crash While Returning Home From 41st Wedding Anniversary Tour of Scotland

UK News
Couple Killed in A1 Crash While Returning Home From 41st Wedding Anniversary Tour of Scotland

Couple Killed in A1 Crash While Returning Home From 41st Wedding Anniversary Tour of Scotland

UK News
Five Police Officers Injured After Armed Met Boat Crashes Into Westminster Bridge

Five Police Officers Injured After Armed Met Boat Crashes Into Westminster Bridge

UK News
Five Police Officers Injured After Armed Met Boat Crashes Into Westminster Bridge

Five Police Officers Injured After Armed Met Boat Crashes Into Westminster Bridge

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Chris Brown and Vocal Coach Plead Guilty to Affray Over London Nightclub Attack

BOTTLE ATTACK Chris Brown and Vocal Coach Plead Guilty to Affray Over London Nightclub Attack

UK News
Chris Brown and Vocal Coach Plead Guilty to Affray Over London Nightclub Attack

Chris Brown and Vocal Coach Plead Guilty to Affray Over London Nightclub Attack

UK News
Two Albanian Drug Gang Members Jailed After Police Seize £1.8 Million Cocaine Haul and Loaded Handgun

DRUGS GANG Two Albanian Drug Gang Members Jailed After Police Seize £1.8 Million Cocaine Haul and Loaded Handgun

UK News
Two Albanian Drug Gang Members Jailed After Police Seize £1.8 Million Cocaine Haul and Loaded Handgun

Two Albanian Drug Gang Members Jailed After Police Seize £1.8 Million Cocaine Haul and Loaded Handgun

UK News
Teen Who Sprayed Homemade Irritant at Shoppers in Costco Sentenced

SPARKED MAJOR RESPONCE Teen Who Sprayed Homemade Irritant at Shoppers in Costco Sentenced

UK News
Teen Who Sprayed Homemade Irritant at Shoppers in Costco Sentenced

Teen Who Sprayed Homemade Irritant at Shoppers in Costco Sentenced

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
RAF Typhoon Jets Scrambled to Escort Qatar Airways Flight Into Manchester Airport

REACTION ALERT RAF Typhoon Jets Scrambled to Escort Qatar Airways Flight Into Manchester Airport

UK News
RAF Typhoon Jets Scrambled to Escort Qatar Airways Flight Into Manchester Airport

RAF Typhoon Jets Scrambled to Escort Qatar Airways Flight Into Manchester Airport

UK News
Man Jailed for 16 Years After Killing Friend in Axe Attack

AXE ATTACK Man Jailed for 16 Years After Killing Friend in Axe Attack

UK News
Man Jailed for 16 Years After Killing Friend in Axe Attack

Man Jailed for 16 Years After Killing Friend in Axe Attack

UK News
Emergency Services Respond to Reported Stabbing at Luton Recreation Ground

MURDER PROBE Emergency Services Respond to Reported Stabbing at Luton Recreation Ground

UK News
Emergency Services Respond to Reported Stabbing at Luton Recreation Ground

Emergency Services Respond to Reported Stabbing at Luton Recreation Ground

UK News
Watch Live