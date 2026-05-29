13-Year-Old Arrested After Child Trapped in Carmarthenshire Shipping Container Fire

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and arson following a fire at Trimsaran Rugby Football Club in Carmarthenshire on Saturday, 23 May 2026. Emergency services were called at 6:15 PM after an 11-year-old was trapped inside a burning metal storage container at the club grounds near Kidwelly.

Heroic Rescue Effort

Club members rushed to the scene after hearing the victim’s screams. They climbed the container and managed to pull the boy out through a small gap, potentially saving his life, according to Trimsaran RFC Secretary Lyn Davies.

Firefighters Battled Flames

Fire crews from Llanelli, Pontyates, and Kidwelly arrived swiftly to extinguish the blaze. The fire spread to a neighbouring property, damaging its roof structure.

Victim’s Condition Stable

The 11-year-old boy was taken to Morriston Hospital in Swansea with serious burn injuries. He remains in a stable condition under medical care.

Police Launch Investigation

Dyfed-Powys Police are investigating the cause of the fire. The 13-year-old suspect has been released on conditional bail while inquiries continue.