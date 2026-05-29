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COURT REMAND Calne Man Held Over Alleged Child Sex Abuse Charges

Calne Man Held Over Alleged Child Sex Abuse Charges

  A 37-year-old Calne man, Jason Payne, has been remanded in custody following allegations of child sexual offences involving a 15-year-old girl. The alleged offences, said to have occurred between 4 and 27 April 2024, include inappropriate messages and intimidation.

Serious Allegations Unveiled

Jason Payne is accused of telling the teenager he had masturbated to a photo of her in a bikini and requesting further intimate images. He is also charged with threatening to take his own life if the girl reported him to the police, an attempt to intimidate the victim.

Court Proceedings Underway

Payne appeared at swindon-magistrates-court/" title="Swindon Magistrates Court" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">Swindon Magistrates Court on 16 May where the gravity of the case led to it being transferred to Swindon Crown Court. The bench ordered he be remanded in custody pending a plea and trial preparation hearing scheduled for 12 June.

Victim Anonymity Protected

The alleged victim is entitled to lifelong anonymity, and it is a criminal offence to disclose any information that could identify them.

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