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TRAVEL CHAOS UK Passport Issue Date Rules Cause Travel Chaos for Holidaymakers

UK Passport Issue Date Rules Cause Travel Chaos for Holidaymakers

A UK traveller was denied boarding on a flight to Gran Canaria after her passport, although showing nine months before expiry, was rejected for being over ten years old from the issue date. This incident highlights new passport validity rules for EU travel since Brexit.

New Passport Validity Explained

Since leaving the EU, UK passports are valid for only ten years from their issue date, not the expiry date printed. For example, a passport issued in March 2016 will expire in March 2026 regardless of a later printed expiry.

Costly Travel Disruption

The traveller had to buy an emergency passport and new flights, costing nearly £800 and ruining her holiday plans during peak school holidays. The unexpected rule change caused significant financial loss and distress.

Warning To Other Travellers

Passengers are urged to check their passport issue date before booking trips to the EU to avoid similar problems. This advice comes amid many outdated passports still in circulation that no longer meet entry requirements.

Brexit Passport Changes Impact

Under the old EU rules, any early renewal months would be added to the validity period. Now, the strict ten-year validity from issuance strictly applies, affecting those renewing passports before expiry. Travellers should verify their passport issue dates and consider renewing early to avoid denied boarding and costly last-minute arrangements.

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