Man in Critical Condition After Explosives Threat Standoff in Catford

A man in his 20s remains in critical condition after a tense explosives threat standoff at a flat on Stanstead Road, Catford. The Metropolitan Police cordoned the area late on Wednesday night (May 27) following concerns for the man’s welfare. Specialist officers and negotiators engaged with him overnight before the incident escalated on Thursday morning (May 28).

Explosives Threat Unfolds

The man claimed he had access to explosives, prompting a major police response. Armed officers, negotiators, and specialist units stayed on site throughout the night and into the morning hours, with neighbouring homes evacuated for safety.

Critical Fall From Window

At around 7:45 am, the man fell from an upper-floor window of the flat. Emergency services rushed him to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition with multiple injuries.

Police Deploy CS Gas

Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud bang, which was confirmed to be CS gas released by armed officers trying to control the situation inside the property.

Community Impact

Neighbours described a frightening scene. Michael, a father of three from nearby St Germans Road, said: “It’s scary to see things like this happen. Especially trying to explain to your kids why we can’t use the road, it’s difficult. We heard a loud commotion, no idea what happened but loads and loads of screams.” Another local, wishing to remain anonymous, added: “There were a few bangs.”

Police Statement And Investigation

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the incident is not being treated as terror-related. No arrests have been made. The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been notified, and a mandatory referral has been submitted to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.