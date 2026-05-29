Man jailed for life after brutal killing of cousin

A 50-year-old man from Bexhill was sentenced to life imprisonment after being convicted of murdering his cousin in a brutal axe attack at her home. Donald Lambourne – Police Search for Missing Weapon" href="https://uknip.co.uk/news/uk/court-news/man-charged-with-axe-murder-of-woman-in-bexhill-home/">Excell attacked 58-year-old Rita Lambourne inside her Bayencourt South property on the evening of 12 February 2025. Despite paramedics’ efforts, Ms Lambourne was pronounced dead at the scene. Excell was sentenced at Hove Crown Court on 28 May 2026 following the guilty verdict.

Fatal Axe Assault

The court heard that Excell entered Ms Lambourne’s home at around 9.30pm and launched a Arrested Over Wokingham Burglary and Violent Assault Charges" href="https://uknip.co.uk/news/uk/court-news/a-homeless-couple-have-been-charged-in-connection-with-a-burglary-in-wokingham/">violent assault using an axe, inflicting fatal injuries. Forensic experts confirmed the wounds matched an axe purchased and delivered to Excell’s address in 2019, linking the weapon to the crime.

CCTV and Evidence Breakthrough

Police investigations traced Excell’s movements through CCTV footage captured before and after the attack, leading to his arrest on 14 February 2025. Months later, teenagers discovered a rucksack containing clothing, a sandbag, and an axe sheath near a lake north of Bexhill. A subsequent search recovered the axe used in the attack.

Court Trial And Charges

Excell faced charges of murder and possession of a weapon in a public place at Hove Crown Court. He maintained silence for most of his police interview. The jury found him guilty unanimously on 19 December 2025. Additionally, Excell had pleaded guilty previously to an unrelated assault on his father.

Life Sentence Delivered

At sentencing, Excell received a life term with a minimum of 31 years behind bars. Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell described the case as “extremely distressing” and praised the robustness of the evidence. He expressed hope that the sentence would bring some closure to Ms Lambourne’s family.