11-Year-Old Boy Charged for Carrying Knife in Lewisham

An 11-year-old boy has been charged after being arrested for carrying a knife in Lewisham on March 8. The child was found in possession of a black-handled kitchen knife on Admiral Street. He appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on May 27, charged with carrying an offensive weapon in public. The boy did not enter a plea as the case was adjourned to allow social care to be present at a future hearing.

Knife Incident In Lewisham

The offence took place on Admiral Street, a central location in Lewisham, raising concerns over youth weapon carrying in the area.

Legal Process Underway

During the boy’s court appearance, the proceedings were paused to ensure social care support is available, highlighting the sensitive nature of youth cases involving weapons.

Youth Violence Insights

A recent survey by the Youth Endowment Fund revealed that 2.1% of nearly 11,000 teenagers reported carrying weapons. Of those, almost a third admitted to carrying kitchen knives, with 23% carrying more dangerous items like zombie knives or machetes.