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HOSTAGE TRAGEDY Man Held Hostage in Aberdeen Shouts Flat Number Before Fatal Fall

Man Held Hostage in Aberdeen Shouts Flat Number Before Fatal Fall

Aberdeen man Jamie Forbes was held hostage and tortured in Elphinstone Court before shouting the flat number where he was trapped and falling to his death, a fatal accident inquiry heard. The 37-year-old endured two days of abuse at the hands of Lee Smith on January 14 and 15, 2024, before the tragedy unfolded.

Shocking Captivity

During the ordeal, Jamie was struck with a hammer, punched, and kicked, suffering serious abuse while confined inside the flat. Witnesses heard cries for help but police door-to-door searches on the sixth to eighth floors failed to locate him.

Desperate Plea Heard

One neighbour testified to hearing Jamie shout the exact flat number, hoping to alert those outside. Despite reports of a man with blood on his face at a flat window, police were unable to trace the source and left the scene before his body was discovered nearby on January 15.

Family Calls For Change

Jamie’s sister Lyndsay-Anne spoke of her heartbreak, stating, “My heart broke when a witness said they heard my brother crying out for help and shouting the number of the flat he was trapped in.” She is campaigning for “Jamie’s Law” to ensure police remain on scene until vulnerable individuals are found and made safe.

Ongoing Inquiry

The fatal accident inquiry continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding Jamie’s death and the response by emergency services in hopes of preventing similar tragedies in the future.

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