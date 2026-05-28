Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

WATER SHORTAGE Fire Crews Battle Vehicle Carrier Blaze on A12 Southbound at Witham

Fire Crews Battle Vehicle Carrier Blaze on A12 Southbound at Witham

  Firefighters are tackling a vehicle fire on the A12 southbound near Witham, Essex. The blaze involves a vehicle carrier on the hard shoulder between Junction 22 and Junction 21. Due to a challenging water supply, nine fire crews remain on scene combating the fire. The southbound A12 remains closed at Witham during firefighting operations, causing traffic disruption.

Firefighting Efforts Underway

Crews are working intensively with limited water access, delaying containment efforts. The fire is centred on a vehicle carrier parked on the hard shoulder of the busy A12 route.

A12 Closure Continues

Highways England confirmed the southbound carriageway is fully closed between Junctions 22 and 21. Drivers are advised to expect delays and seek alternative routes as emergency services manage the scene.

Impact On Essex Traffic

The incident is causing significant southbound traffic congestion in the Witham area, affecting commuters and freight transport on this major artery connecting London and East Anglia.

Emergency Services Appeal

Authorities thanked motorists for their patience and urged caution while travelling near the closure. Firefighters continue their efforts to extinguish the blaze safely amid difficult conditions.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Fire

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Emergency Services Respond to Incident at Northfleet Lake Near Ebbsfleet

WATER RECOVERY Emergency Services Respond to Incident at Northfleet Lake Near Ebbsfleet

Breaking News, UK News
Woman Injured by Thrown Sign in Southampton City Centre Assault

WET FLOOR SIGN Woman Injured by Thrown Sign in Southampton City Centre Assault

UK News
Human Remains Identified Near A617 Rainworth Bypass After Police Search

POLICE CONFIRM Human Remains Identified Near A617 Rainworth Bypass After Police Search

UK News
Auto Draft

DRUGS BUST Man Charged After £20,000 Drug Seizure in Trowbridge Warrants

UK News
Two Men Charged After £1m Cocaine Seizure Near Hythe

DRUGS BUST Two Men Charged After £1m Cocaine Seizure Near Hythe

UK News
Shanice Brookes Shot Dead Outside Sheffield Bar on Bank Holiday

ONE OF A KIND Shanice Brookes Shot Dead Outside Sheffield Bar on Bank Holiday

UK News
Boy 12 Named Among Seven Youngsters Who Drowned in UK Heatwave

WATER TRAGEDY Boy 12 Named Among Seven Youngsters Who Drowned in UK Heatwave

UK News
Teen Arrested After Stabbing at Newstead and Annesley Country Park

KNIFE ATTACK Teen Arrested After Stabbing at Newstead and Annesley Country Park

UK News
Man Charged Over Fatal Shooting of Young Derbyshire Farmer

MANSLAUGHTER CHARGE Man Charged Over Fatal Shooting of Young Derbyshire Farmer

UK News
Grandfather Dies Saving Granddaughter From Tides at Cornwall Beach

TIDE TRAGEDY Grandfather Dies Saving Granddaughter From Tides at Cornwall Beach

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Domestic Abuse Victim Speaks Out After Partner Given Community Order in Ashford

SHOCKING CCTV Domestic Abuse Victim Speaks Out After Partner Given Community Order in Ashford

UK News
Domestic Abuse Victim Speaks Out After Partner Given Community Order in Ashford

Domestic Abuse Victim Speaks Out After Partner Given Community Order in Ashford

UK News
Fabio Pedranzini Suicide: Family Rejects Gay Man Before Cornwall Death

DESPERATE ATTEMPTS Fabio Pedranzini Suicide: Family Rejects Gay Man Before Cornwall Death

UK News
Fabio Pedranzini Suicide: Family Rejects Gay Man Before Cornwall Death

Fabio Pedranzini Suicide: Family Rejects Gay Man Before Cornwall Death

UK News
Two Men Stabbed in Smethwick Disorder Under Police Investigation

KNIFE ATTACK Two Men Stabbed in Smethwick Disorder Under Police Investigation

UK News
Two Men Stabbed in Smethwick Disorder Under Police Investigation

Two Men Stabbed in Smethwick Disorder Under Police Investigation

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
SAFE PLAY ALERT: Why Responsible Gambling Tools Matter In The Age Of Mobile Slots

SAFE PLAY ALERT: Why Responsible Gambling Tools Matter In The Age Of Mobile Slots

UK News
SAFE PLAY ALERT: Why Responsible Gambling Tools Matter In The Age Of Mobile Slots

SAFE PLAY ALERT: Why Responsible Gambling Tools Matter In The Age Of Mobile Slots

UK News
Uber launches journey audio recording and verified badges in UK

SAFETY UPGRADE Uber launches journey audio recording and verified badges in UK

UK News
Uber launches journey audio recording and verified badges in UK

Uber launches journey audio recording and verified badges in UK

UK News
Newhaven Harbour Site Set for 23 New Private Homes

HOUSING BOOST Newhaven Harbour Site Set for 23 New Private Homes

UK News
Newhaven Harbour Site Set for 23 New Private Homes

Newhaven Harbour Site Set for 23 New Private Homes

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Armed Police Stand-Off In Catford Ends After 12 Hours Following IED Fears

Armed Police Stand-Off In Catford Ends After 12 Hours Following IED Fears

UK News
Armed Police Stand-Off In Catford Ends After 12 Hours Following IED Fears

Armed Police Stand-Off In Catford Ends After 12 Hours Following IED Fears

UK News
Man Found Guilty of Murder After Camden Stabbing in 2024

Man Found Guilty of Murder After Camden Stabbing in 2024

UK News
Man Found Guilty of Murder After Camden Stabbing in 2024

Man Found Guilty of Murder After Camden Stabbing in 2024

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Missing Andrew Jameson in East Meon

STILL MISSING Police Appeal to Find Missing Andrew Jameson in East Meon

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Missing Andrew Jameson in East Meon

Police Appeal to Find Missing Andrew Jameson in East Meon

UK News
Watch Live