Fire Crews Battle Vehicle Carrier Blaze on A12 Southbound at Witham

Firefighters are tackling a vehicle fire on the A12 southbound near Witham, Essex. The blaze involves a vehicle carrier on the hard shoulder between Junction 22 and Junction 21. Due to a challenging water supply, nine fire crews remain on scene combating the fire. The southbound A12 remains closed at Witham during firefighting operations, causing traffic disruption.

Firefighting Efforts Underway

Crews are working intensively with limited water access, delaying containment efforts. The fire is centred on a vehicle carrier parked on the hard shoulder of the busy A12 route.

A12 Closure Continues

Highways England confirmed the southbound carriageway is fully closed between Junctions 22 and 21. Drivers are advised to expect delays and seek alternative routes as emergency services manage the scene.

Impact On Essex Traffic

The incident is causing significant southbound traffic congestion in the Witham area, affecting commuters and freight transport on this major artery connecting London and East Anglia.

Emergency Services Appeal

Authorities thanked motorists for their patience and urged caution while travelling near the closure. Firefighters continue their efforts to extinguish the blaze safely amid difficult conditions.