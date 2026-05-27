Grandfather Dies Saving Granddaughter From Tides at Cornwall Beach

A 68-year-old grandfather died after entering the sea to save his nine-year-old granddaughter, who was swept out by changing tides at Tregirls Beach near Padstow, Cornwall, on bank holiday Monday. Emergency services confirmed the man suffered a cardiac arrest during the rescue and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Heroic Rescue Attempt

Phil Crow, a retired stonemason and lifelong Padstow resident, pushed his granddaughter to safety while instructing her to float on her back and swim. His quick actions came after the water suddenly deepened and pulled the children out to sea.

Family Pulled From Tide

Mrs Crow, the grandfather’s 68-year-old wife, was also caught by the tide and dragged out to sea. She was rescued by a passing boat and assessed by a paramedic before being brought to shore alongside granddaughter Sia, thanks to efforts by members of the public.

Public Assistance Crucial

Approximately 15 members of the public joined the rescue after 12-year-old Nate, another grandchild, called for help from the beach. The family, regular visitors for 50 years, praised the community response as vital in bringing Tina Crow and the grandchildren to safety.

Local Tributes And Emergency Praise

The family paid tribute to emergency services, describing responders as “kind and very respectful” during the tragedy. Many emergency personnel knew Mr Crow personally, highlighting the close-knit nature of the Padstow community.