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FIND LILLY Kent Police Appeal To Find Missing Canterbury Teen Lilly Chambers

Kent Police Appeal To Find Missing Canterbury Teen Lilly Chambers

Kent Police are urgently seeking public help to locate Lilly Chambers, a 15-year-old girl reported missing from Canterbury. She was last seen at Herne Bay railway station at 10.30pm on Tuesday 26 May 2026. The appeal aims to help ensure her safe return amid growing concerns for her welfare.

Who Is Lilly Chambers

Lilly is described as a white female, 5ft 7in tall, with a slim build. She has brown eyes and straight dark brown hair. At the time she went missing, she was believed to be wearing a green short-sleeved dress above knee length, white slider shoes, and carrying a black bag.

Last Seen Location

Lilly was last spotted at Herne Bay railway station, a key detail Kent Police are focusing on. Authorities are asking rail passengers and local residents to check CCTV footage and come forward with any information that could lead to finding her.

How To Help

  • If you have urgent information, call 999 and quote reference 27-0015.
  • For any other details, contact Kent Police via live chat at www.kent.police.uk or call 101.

Why Her Safe Return Matters

Teenage Missing Person" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">missing person cases are a priority for police and community alike. Kent Police have issued this appeal to unite the public in their efforts to ensure Lilly’s safety. Prompt information sharing can be critical in missing person investigations.

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