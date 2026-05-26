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GANG JAILED East Lancashire Cocaine Gang Jailed for Over 52 Years Following Police Probe

East Lancashire Cocaine Gang Jailed for Over 52 Years Following Police Probe

Ten members of a cocaine supply gang operating across East Lancashire have been sentenced to a combined total of more than 52 years in prison following a major investigation by Lancashire Constabulary. The organised crime group, led by Paddy Nolan of Nelson, distributed wholesale quantities of cocaine across the region, involving a structured hierarchy for sourcing, distribution, and cash collection.

Gang Leadership Exposed

Paddy Nolan, 29, from Hallam Road, Nelson, was named as the gang’s leader. Police revealed he procured several kilograms of cocaine from outside Lancashire to supply the network. Ross Boys, 29, of Mitella Street, Burnley, acted as a trusted mid-level dealer, supplying cocaine to other dealers throughout East Lancashire.

Cash Courier Arrested

Darren Mott, 47, of Henley Avenue, Irlam, served as the gang’s cash courier, shuttling money regularly between Manchester and Lancashire. On 14 November 2024, officers stopped a vehicle and found £100,000 in cash in a rucksack Mott was carrying alongside Nolan, leading to their December 2 arrests.

Sentences Handed Down

  • Paddy Nolan: 11 years and 8 months
  • Ross Boys: 7 years and 6 months
  • Darren Mott: 6 years and 9 months
  • Other members received sentences ranging between 3 and 5 years for conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Operation Warrior Fight

The case was a key part of Operation Warrior, Lancashire Constabulary’s initiative against serious and organised crime. Chief Inspector Sarah Denson praised the East Targeted Crime Unit for their role in dismantling the gang, pledging ongoing efforts to dismantle drug networks harming communities.

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Topics :CourtsCrimePolice

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