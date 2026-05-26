Firefighters Tackle Large Blaze at Daler-Rowney in Bracknell

Emergency crews responded to a major fire at the Daler-Rowney site in Longton on 25 May, with 15 fire engines and specialist equipment tackling flames into the night. Firefighters worked tirelessly to control the blaze and extinguish hotspots, ensuring no casualties occurred.

Massive Fire Response

At the fire’s height, crews deployed specialist appliances to fight from elevated positions, demonstrating the scale of the incident. Firefighters persevered throughout the night to bring the incident under control.

Evacuations And Safety Measures

Nearby residents were advised to keep windows and doors closed amid smoke concerns, with several homes evacuated as a precaution. Authorities have now confirmed the smoke plume is no longer visible and no longer poses a health risk, allowing residents to return home safely.

Ongoing Emergency Presence

While fire response has scaled back, emergency teams will remain on site for 24 to 48 hours to ensure safety and conduct a thorough investigation into the fire’s cause once conditions permit.

Community Support And Reassurance

Local authorities have thanked the community for their patience during this unsettling event, particularly given the recent hot weather. Public safety remains a top priority as partners continue to support affected residents.