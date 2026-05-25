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TRAVEL CHAOS Paris to Nice Train Stranded Passengers for Four Hours in 30°C Heat

Paris to Nice Train Stranded Passengers for Four Hours in 30°C Heat

Hundreds of passengers on the Paris to Nice train were stranded for four hours on 25 May 2026, trapped in unrelenting 30 °C heat after a power failure near Civrieux-d’Azergues north of Lyon, France. The blackout occurred amid an unprecedented May heatwave, with temperatures reaching a record-breaking 37 °C. Without air conditioning, passengers endured stifling conditions until staff allowed them off the train to find shade beside the tracks.

Trapped In Scorching Conditions

The train left Paris at 2.10pm but a power supply fault brought the journey to a halt. Inside the non-air-conditioned carriages, passengers spent two gruelling hours in the baking sun. When finally permitted to leave the train, temperatures remained above 30C, leaving vulnerable passengers, including a woman with a baby and elderly travellers, suffering in the heat.

Emergency Response And Disruptions

Police and rail staff worked to keep order as rescue teams attended the scene. The total delay extended to four hours, disrupting travel plans and leaving many frustrated. Video footage shared on social media captured the discomfort on board and the widespread disruption caused.

Public Fury Over Lack Of

The incident sparked online outrage against France’s rail operator, SNCF, for the absence of air conditioning in 2026. Repeated service failures and rising ticket prices prompted calls for reform, with critics branding the situation as “unacceptable” and damaging to France’s transport reputation.

Heatwave Hits Transport Systems

Climatologists described the May heatwave as a rare anomaly, with just a one-in-1,000 chance of occurring in spring. The exceptional temperatures broke all May records and caused severe disruption across France’s transport network.

UK Rail Travel Trends To

British travellers are set to monitor such disruptions closely as rail journeys to France rise. Over 12 million Eurostar trips run annually between London and Paris. Train ticket platform TrainPal reported a 98% increase in UK bookings for French trains since last April and a 25% rise in Eurostar sales, reflecting a growing shift towards rail travel amid fuel concerns.

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