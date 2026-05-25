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CRITICALLY HURT Man Pleads Guilty After Serious Injury Driving Incident on A303 Near Bulford

Man Pleads Guilty After Serious Injury Driving Incident on A303 Near Bulford

Wiltshire Police have confirmed Muhammad Umair, 30, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving following a collision on the A303 near Bulford on Saturday evening, 23 May 2026. The incident involved a Toyota Yaris and a BMW R1250 motorcycle, both travelling eastbound around 5.50pm. The motorcyclist, a man in his 60s, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Motorcyclist Critically Hurt

The rider was rushed to hospital after the accident on the busy A303, with police classifying his injuries as life-threatening. Emergency services attended the scene promptly to manage the incident.

Driver Charged And Remanded

Muhammad Umair, originally from Pakistan and currently in the UK on a student visa, appeared at Swindon Crown Court on 25 May 2026. He was remanded into custody ahead of his sentencing hearing scheduled for 26 June 2026 at the same court.

Legal Proceedings Underway

Umair entered a guilty plea for causing serious injury by dangerous driving. The case highlights Wiltshire Police’s ongoing efforts to enforce road safety and hold offenders accountable.  

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