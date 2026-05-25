Man Arrested After Stabbing in Dorking Stubs Hill Incident

Police were called to a Stubs Hill address in Dorking shortly after 6.35pm on 24 May following reports of a stabbing. The South East Coast Ambulance Service alerted officers, who found a man with stabbing injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital, while a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently in custody. Armed officers attended the scene due to the severity of the incident and assisted with the arrest. A significant police presence remains as initial enquiries continue this evening.

Armed Police Response

Given the nature of the assault, armed units were deployed. Their swift action ensured the suspect’s prompt arrest without further incident.

Known Parties Only

Police confirmed both individuals were known to each other and emphasised there is no ongoing threat to the public in Dorking.

Community Appeal

Officers continue to investigate and urge anyone with information to contact police quoting CAD 0651 24 MAY 26.