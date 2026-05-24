Elon Musk Backs Restore Britain in Makerfield By-Election, Threatening Labour Lead

Elon Musk has publicly endorsed Rupert Lowe’s Restore Britain party in the hotly contested Makerfield by-election, risking a split in the right-wing vote that could hand victory to Labour’s Andy Burnham. Musk tweeted his backing on Sunday, amplifying the campaign of Lowe, the Great Yarmouth MP who founded the party after his suspension from Reform UK last year. The impact of this endorsement is critical, with polls showing a razor-thin race in the constituency.

Poll Tightens Battle

A Survation poll of 504 voters shows Reform UK at 40%, just three points behind Burnham’s 43%—a margin within the error range. Restore Britain, with 7% support, could be the kingmaker in this contest. If Restore Britain siphons votes from Reform, Labour stands to gain the seat, potentially boosting Burnham’s influence in Labour leadership politics against Sir Keir Starmer.

Farage Reacts To Endorsement

Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, quickly dismissed the threat posed by Restore Britain. He framed the by-election as a straight fight between Reform candidate Robert Kenyon and Labour, stating, “Robert Kenyon is the only candidate who can stop Andy Burnham. This is a two-horse race—nobody else comes close.” Yet Musk’s intervention undermines this narrative given his massive influence and prior impact on UK political debates.

Restore Britain Responds

Rupert Lowe embraced Musk’s support with determination, saying: “Elon Musk backing Restore Britain sends a clear message that real change is possible and the establishment is losing control.” The local Restore Britain candidate, Rebecca Shepherd, added: “Elon Musk backing Restore Britain tells you something: the old assumptions about British politics are finished.” Lowe also decried what he called a “brutal assault” by establishment forces, warning of relentless attacks and false claims against the party.

Political Tensions Rise

Britain’s growing local influence was recently demonstrated by Great Yarmouth First, a subsidiary party, winning all nine seats it contested on Norfolk County Council. Musk has previously championed Restore Britain as critical to “saving Britain.” His past controversial comments on UK politics and society have made him a polarising figure. His backing in Makerfield adds a volatile dimension to an already fiercely fought by-election.