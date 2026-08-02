Major Fire Closes Sydenham Road as 70 Firefighters Tackle Blaze Above Shop

A major fire has closed a road in Sydenham this afternoon as around 70 firefighters continue battling a blaze at a shop with flats above. London Fire Brigade was first called to Newlands Park at 2.10pm on Sunday, 2 August, following multiple reports of a fire at a mid-terraced commercial property. At least 17 emergency calls were made to the Brigade’s control room reporting the incident.

Large Emergency Response

Around 70 firefighters remain at the scene as crews work to bring the fire under control. The fire is affecting a mid-terraced shop with residential accommodation above, with half of the first floor reported to be alight. The cause of the fire has not yet been established.

Road Closed

Newlands Park has been closed in both directions while firefighters continue their operation. Motorists and pedestrians are being urged to avoid the area as emergency services remain on scene.

Bus Diversions in Place

The fire has also caused disruption to public transport. Transport for London has confirmed that routes 75 and 194 are on diversion in both directions. The following bus stops are currently not being served: Northbound

Green Lane / Raleigh Road

Studland Road

Southbound

Studland Road

Parish Lane

Passengers are advised to check before travelling and allow extra time for their journeys.

Firefighters Continue to Battle Blaze

As of 4.50pm, crews remained at the scene with the incident ongoing. London Fire Brigade has confirmed the cause of the fire is currently unknown and will be investigated once the blaze has been extinguished. There have been no reports of any injuries at this stage. The incident remains ongoing, and further updates are expected as firefighters continue working to bring the fire under control.