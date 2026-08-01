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JAILED LIFE Teenager Jailed for Life After 19-Year-Old Stabbed to Death in Bradford Street Violence

Teenager Jailed for Life After 19-Year-Old Stabbed to Death in Bradford Street Violence

A 19-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of teenager Junaid Khan, who was fatally stabbed during a large-scale violent disorder in Bradford last year. Mohammed Ibrahim Mehmood, 19, of Woodroyd Road, was convicted of murdering Junaid Khan, 19, and sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 21 years, following a trial. Three other men were also sentenced for their roles in the violence.

Fatal Disorder in West Bowling

The court heard that the violence erupted at around 2.30pm on Friday, 6 June 2025, in Newton Street, West Bowling, Bradford. Two rival groups of men became involved in a large-scale disturbance, with some participants armed with knives and bricks. During the disorder, Junaid Khan was stabbed and suffered fatal injuries. Despite emergency treatment, the 19-year-old died as a result of the attack.

Other Defendants Sentenced

Alongside Mehmood, three other men appeared before the court. Luqmaan Rehman, 28, of Birch Lane, was convicted of violent disorder and sentenced to three years’ imprisonment. Hamza Rehman, 27, also of Birch Lane, was convicted of violent disorder and jailed for three years and three months. Meanwhile, Mohammed Tayyub, 18, of Newton Street, was convicted over a separate assault on Junaid Khan which took place on 3 June 2025, three days before the fatal stabbing/" title="Stabbing" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">stabbing. He was sentenced to eight months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, after being convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Life Sentence for Murder

The life sentence imposed on Mehmood reflects the seriousness of the fatal knife attack, which claimed the life of a 19-year-old during the violent confrontation. The investigation resulted in multiple prosecutions connected to the disorder, with those involved now facing lengthy prison sentences or suspended custodial terms. The case highlights the devastating consequences of knife violence and public disorder, which continue to have a lasting impact on victims’ families and local communities.

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