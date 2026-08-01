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ROGUE TRADER Police Release Image After Rogue Traders Posing as Utility Workers Target Woman in Horsham Burglary

Police Release Image After Rogue Traders Posing as Utility Workers Target Woman in Horsham Burglary

Sussex Police have released an image of a man they want to identify following a distraction burglary in Horsham in which offenders posing as utility workers allegedly stole cash, bank cards and jewellery from a woman. The incident happened at around 2.40pm on Tuesday, 8 July, at an address on Crawley Road, Horsham. Police say two men attended the property claiming they were carrying out electricity security checks before allegedly distracting the occupant and stealing valuables from inside the home.

Cash and Jewellery Stolen

According to Sussex Police, the suspects made off with:

  • Cash
  • Bank cards
  • Jewellery

Detectives believe the offenders used the distraction to gain access to the property while pretending to be carrying out official work.

Suspect Descriptions

The first man was described as:

  • Around 5ft 5in tall
  • Large build
  • Aged in his 40s
  • Short dark hair

The second man was described as:

  • Similar height
  • Slim build
  • Wearing a grey top beneath a high-visibility vest

Image Released

Following further enquiries, officers have now released an image of a man they believe may be able to assist with the investigation. Police are urging anyone who recognises the man, or who has information about the burglary, to come forward.

Appeal for Information

A Sussex Police spokesperson said anyone with information should report it online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1056 of 08/07. Police are also reminding residents to remain vigilant against distraction burglaries and to always ask to see official identification before allowing anyone claiming to be from a utility company into their home.

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Topics :CrimePolice

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