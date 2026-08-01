B&Q Urges Customers to Stop Using Table Fan Immediately Over Fire and Electric Shock Risk

B&Q has issued an urgent product recall for one of its table fans after identifying a potential safety defect that could pose a fire or electric shock risk. The recall affects the White 9 Inch Table Fan, which was sold between March 2026 and July 2026. Customers who have purchased the fan are being urged to stop using it immediately.

Potential Safety Hazard

According to B&Q, a fault has been identified with an electrical component inside the fan. In some cases, the component could overheat, creating a risk of:

Fire.

Electric shock.

The retailer says the recall has been issued as a precaution to protect customers.

Full Refund Available

Anyone who believes they own the affected product should stop using it straight away and return it to their nearest B&Q store, where they will receive a full refund. Customers do not need to continue using the fan while waiting to return it.

B&Q Statement

In its recall notice, B&Q said:

“A potential safety issue has been identified in relation to the White 9 Inch Table Fan sold between March 2026 and July 2026.

“In some cases, an electrical component may overheat leading to a fire or electric shock risk.

“If you think you have this product, please stop using it immediately and return to your nearest B&Q store for a refund.”

Customers seeking further information about the recall are advised to visit the official B&Q website for full details.