Man Jailed After Brutal Glass Attack During Street Robbery in Great Barr

A violent robber who smashed a pint glass into a woman’s face during a terrifying street robbery in Great Barr has been jailed for more than four years. Shane Hartle, 38, from Perry Barr, was sentenced to four years and three months in prison at Birmingham Crown Court after pleading guilty to robbery. The court heard the attack took place at around 7.20pm on 1 November 2025 on Old Walsall Road, Great Barr, as the victim was walking alone.

Woman Attacked During Robbery

According to investigators, Hartle confronted the woman, pinned her against a parked vehicle and demanded her belongings. When she resisted, he struck her in the face with a pint glass, causing serious cuts and facial injuries. Despite the violent assault, the woman managed to break free and run to a nearby shop, where staff helped her contact the emergency services. Police said her actions may have prevented the attack from becoming even more serious.

Police Used Electronic Tag to Track Suspect

Detectives launched an immediate investigation, visiting nearby pubs to establish where the glass had originated and gathering witness evidence. A member of the public provided a description matching the suspect, while officers also used data from Hartle’s electronic monitoring tag to place him at the scene at the time of the attack. He was arrested in early December 2025 and later admitted the offence.

Four-Year Prison Sentence

At Birmingham Crown Court on 27 July 2026, Hartle was sentenced to four years and three months’ imprisonment. During sentencing, the judge described the robbery as:

“Cowardly, brutal and completely unjustifiable.”

Victim Praised for Courage

West Midlands Police praised the victim’s bravery throughout the ordeal, saying her determination to escape almost certainly prevented further harm. The force said the conviction demonstrates its commitment to bringing violent offenders to justice and protecting people from serious street crime. The attack has left many local residents shaken, with calls for increased police patrols along Old Walsall Road following the incident.