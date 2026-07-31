Woman Jailed After Attempting to Smuggle Drugs Into Prison Hidden in Chocolate Bar Wrapper

A woman has been jailed after attempting to smuggle drugs worth almost £3,000 into a Shropshire prison by concealing them inside what appeared to be a chocolate bar during a visit to her son. Claire Evans, 40, of Wycliffe Grove, Walsall, was sentenced to 16 months’ imprisonment at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday after pleading guilty to four counts of conveying a listed article into prison.

Drugs Hidden in Chocolate Wrapper

The court heard that on 15 May 2026, Evans was visiting her son at HMP Stoke Heath, near Market Drayton. During the visit, she placed what appeared to be a chocolate bar onto a tray at the prison’s refreshments counter before handing the tray to her son, who put the item into his pocket. However, a vigilant prison officer witnessed the exchange and immediately intervened, seizing the package before it could be taken further into the prison. When staff examined the wrapper, they discovered it contained a quantity of cocaine, cannabis, cannabis resin and buprenorphine tablets. The drugs were estimated to have a prison value of around £2,800.

Arrested at the Prison

Evans was arrested at HMP Stoke Heath and later charged with four offences relating to conveying prohibited items into prison. She admitted the offences at an earlier court hearing before being sentenced on Thursday.

Police Warning

Following the sentencing, Detective Constable Heyes said:

“The smuggling of drugs into our prisons will not be tolerated. These substances fuel violence, debt and exploitation behind bars, putting both prisoners and staff at risk.

“Evans made a deliberate attempt to conceal and convey illegal drugs into HMP Stoke Heath, but thanks to the vigilance of prison staff the items were identified and seized before they could enter circulation within the prison.

“This sentence should serve as a warning that anyone caught attempting to bring drugs or other prohibited items into prison can expect to be prosecuted and face a custodial sentence.

“We will continue to work closely with our partners to disrupt criminal activity and keep our prisons safe and secure.”

Ongoing Efforts

Police said the case highlights the importance of close cooperation between prison staff and law enforcement agencies in preventing drugs and other prohibited items from entering the prison estate, where they can contribute to violence, organised crime and the exploitation of vulnerable inmates.