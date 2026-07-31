Man Dies After Tesla Crashes Into Parked Lorry on A419 Near Swindon

A man in his 40s has died after the Tesla he was driving collided with the rear of a parked lorry on the A419 between Swindon and Cricklade. Emergency services were called to the northbound carriageway of the A419 at around 7.30am on Friday (31 July) following reports of a serious collision involving a grey Tesla Model Y and a Scania heavy goods vehicle.

Driver Pronounced Dead at the Scene

Wiltshire Police said the Tesla had collided with the rear of a Scania lorry which was parked in a layby. The driver of the Tesla, a man aged in his 40s, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. There were no other reported injuries. A spokesperson for Wiltshire Police said:

“A man has died following a collision on the A419 between Swindon and Cricklade this morning (31/07). “At around 7.30am, we received a report that a grey Tesla Model Y travelling northbound on the A419 had collided with the back of a Scania lorry parked in a layby. “The driver of the Tesla, a man in his 40s, was declared dead at the scene. “His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

A419 Remains Closed

The A419 northbound remains closed while specialist collision investigators examine the scene. A closure is currently in place from the Turnpike junction, with motorists advised to seek alternative routes as significant delays continue throughout the area.

Appeal for Witnesses

Wiltshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Team is appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage captured around the time of the collision to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact the team on 01225 694597, quoting log number 61 of today’s date. Information can also be provided by emailing [email protected]. Enquiries into the circumstances of the fatal collision remain ongoing.