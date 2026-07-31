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HIT BY A TRAIN Person Dies at Beckenham Junction Station as Major Rail Disruption Hits Southeastern and Southern Services

Person Dies at Beckenham Junction Station as Major Rail Disruption Hits Southeastern and Southern Services

A person has died following an incident at Beckenham Junction railway station, prompting a major emergency response and hours of disruption across the Southeastern and Southern rail networks. Emergency services were called to Beckenham Junction station shortly before 1.45pm on Friday (31 July), with all railway lines through the station immediately closed while police and paramedics dealt with the incident. A person was pronounced dead at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the death have not yet been confirmed.

Major Rail Disruption

The incident brought services through Beckenham Junction to a standstill, with Southeastern warning passengers that trains were unable to run through the area. Multiple services were cancelled, delayed by up to an hour or diverted via Catford while emergency crews worked at the scene. Southern Railway services were also severely affected, with no trains able to serve Birkbeck or Beckenham Junction during the incident. Passengers travelling on Southern services were advised to travel via Crystal Palace or East croydon/" title="Croydon" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">Croydon using London Buses or London Trams before continuing their journey. Many passengers reported being held on stationary trains while the emergency response was ongoing.

Lines Reopen

Following several hours of disruption, emergency services completed their work and railway lines were reopened shortly before 4pm. Train operators confirmed services were gradually returning to normal, although delays continued while timetables recovered.

Investigation Underway

The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated. Formal identification and notification of the person’s next of kin will be carried out before any further information is released. British Transport Police are expected to lead enquiries into the incident. Passengers are advised to check with their train operator before travelling as some delays may continue while services return to normal.

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