Man Arrested in Cyprus in First Overseas National Security Act Investigation

A man has been arrested in Cyprus as part of the first overseas investigation under the UK’s National Security Act into alleged hostile activity targeting a British military base. Rashad Sultanov, 44, a dual UK and Azerbaijani national from Islington, was arrested by Cypriot authorities on Friday, 17 July, and remains in custody while extradition proceedings continue. The investigation is being led by Counter Terrorism Policing London (CTP London).

Alleged Surveillance of RAF Akrotiri

Detectives allege Sultanov carried out hostile surveillance of RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus between 11 May 2025 and 22 June 2025. RAF Akrotiri is a British military base and is designated as a prohibited place under UK law. Police further allege that information gathered during the surveillance was subsequently shared with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), which investigators describe as a foreign intelligence service.

Charges Authorised

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorised charges against Sultanov under Sections 3 and 4 of the National Security Act. The investigation marks the first time the legislation has been used in relation to alleged offences committed in an overseas territory. Extradition proceedings are now underway to return Sultanov to the UK.

Counter Terrorism Police Statement

Commander Helen Flanagan, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said:

“This case shows we are able to use the National Security Act overseas when British military bases are allegedly targeted by hostile state activity.

“A huge amount of partnership work has been carried out between British and Cypriot law enforcement agencies.

“We continue to work with colleagues from the CPS, National Crime Agency and Cypriot authorities as extradition proceedings progress.”

Investigation Continues

Counter Terrorism Policing London is continuing its investigation alongside the Crown Prosecution Service, the National Crime Agency, and Cypriot authorities. As criminal proceedings are active, Rashad Sultanov has been charged but has not been convicted. He is entitled to the presumption of innocence unless and until proven guilty by a court.