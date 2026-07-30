Man Charged with Murder Following Death of Islington Assault Victim

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a 50-year-old man who suffered serious head injuries in an alleged assault in Islington earlier this month. Officers from the Metropolitan Police were called to Hungerford Road, Islington, at around 4am on Friday, 10 July, following reports of an assault. At the scene, officers found Ahmed Jama, from Camden, who was known to family and friends as Jaqanaf, with serious head injuries. He was taken to hospital for treatment but, despite the efforts of medical staff, died on Wednesday, 15 July. His family continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

Murder Charge

Mohamed Touitha, 23, of Melyn Close, Islington, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday, 28 July. He was charged with murder on Wednesday, 29 July, and is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 30 July.

Investigation Continues

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that a 24-year-old man, arrested in the Islington area on 22 July on suspicion of murder, has since been released on police bail while enquiries continue. Two women, aged 18 and 19, who were arrested on 12 July on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, also remain on police bail as the investigation continues.

Ongoing Enquiries

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mr Jama’s death and are urging anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police to come forward. Enquiries remain ongoing.