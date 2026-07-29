Melksham Couple Appear in Court Accused of Cocaine Supply Offences

A Melksham couple have appeared before magistrates charged in connection with the alleged supply of cocaine in Wiltshire. Che Lee-Cummins, 33, and Hannah Edwards, 27, both of Nasturtium Grove, Melksham, appeared at Swindon Magistrates’ Court on 15 July for their first hearing.

Joint Cocaine Supply Charge

The pair are jointly charged with being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug, namely cocaine. The charge relates to allegations that the offences took place in Chippenham between 23 February 2023 and 31 October 2023.

Additional Money Laundering Charge

Lee-Cummins also faces a separate charge of acquiring, using or possessing criminal property, relating to £12,340.

Crown Court Hearing

Both defendants were granted unconditional bail following the hearing. They are due to appear before Swindon Crown Court on 14 August for a Plea and Trial Preparation Hearing (PTPH). As criminal proceedings are now active, Che Lee-Cummins and Hannah Edwards are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.