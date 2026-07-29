Four Jailed After £1 Million Crime Spree Targeting New-Build Homes Across England

Four members of an organised crime group have been jailed after admitting their roles in a nationwide burglary conspiracy that targeted hundreds of new-build homes, causing more than £1 million in losses. The gang was brought to justice following a Hertfordshire Constabulary-led investigation into a series of burglaries carried out at housing developments across 10 counties between January and October 2025.

Hundreds of New Homes Targeted

Investigators found the group systematically targeted newly built properties before they were occupied. The offenders forced entry by smashing windows before stealing valuable items including:

Boilers

White goods

Heat pumps

Police said the burglaries often left homes extensively damaged, with live gas and water pipes severed. In several cases, the properties had already been sold, and buyers were due to move in. In total, 449 homes were targeted, with losses estimated to exceed £1 million.

Four Men Jailed

Following a lengthy investigation, officers identified four suspects who were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit burglary. All four pleaded guilty and were sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on 22 July. Those sentenced were:

Ilie Turan, 26 , of Rounding Mews, Northampton – 4 years and 10 months’ imprisonment

, of – Tudor Ionas, 25 , of Harrington Close, Northampton – 4 years and 9 months’ imprisonment

, of – Dinis Cibotari, 24 , of Avondale Court, London – 4 years and 2 months’ imprisonment

, of – Victor Borta, 19, of Pitstone Road, Northampton – 3 years and 11 months’ imprisonment

National Investigation

The investigation was led by Hertfordshire Constabulary, working with police forces across England to identify those responsible for the organised burglary network. Detectives linked the group to offences spanning 10 counties, making it one of the largest investigations into burglaries at new-build housing developments. Police said the operation caused significant financial losses to developers and left many future homeowners facing delays and extensive repairs before they could move into their new properties. The successful prosecution has now brought the organised crime group’s offending to an end.