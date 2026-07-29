Police Hunt Man After Reported Indecent Exposure Near Swindon Park

Police are appealing for witnesses after a reported incident of indecent exposure near a park in Swindon.
The incident is reported to have happened between 9.30am and 10am on Monday 12 July on the bridge over the stream just outside Tovey Road Park in Pinehurst.
Police Appeal to Trace Man
Wiltshire Police are carrying out enquiries and are keen to identify and speak to a man in connection with the incident.
He is described as:
- A White man
- Aged in his 60s or 70s
- Around 6ft tall
- Of medium build
- With short grey hair
- Wearing a beige jacket and blue jeans
Officers are urging anyone who recognises the description or who was in the area at the time to come forward.
Witnesses Sought
Detectives are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was near Tovey Road Park or using the footbridge during the time of the reported incident and who may have witnessed anything suspicious.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Wiltshire Police on 101, quoting crime reference 54260083987.
Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.