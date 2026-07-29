Police Hunt Man After Reported Indecent Exposure Near Swindon Park

Police are appealing for witnesses after a reported incident of indecent exposure near a park in Swindon.

The incident is reported to have happened between 9.30am and 10am on Monday 12 July on the bridge over the stream just outside Tovey Road Park in Pinehurst.

Police Appeal to Trace Man

Wiltshire Police are carrying out enquiries and are keen to identify and speak to a man in connection with the incident.

He is described as:

A White man

Aged in his 60s or 70s

Around 6ft tall

Of medium build

With short grey hair

Wearing a beige jacket and blue jeans

Officers are urging anyone who recognises the description or who was in the area at the time to come forward.

Witnesses Sought

Detectives are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was near Tovey Road Park or using the footbridge during the time of the reported incident and who may have witnessed anything suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wiltshire Police on 101, quoting crime reference 54260083987.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.