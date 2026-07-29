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HIT AND RUN Family Appeal for Witnesses After Child Knocked Down by E-Bike Rider on Seafront

Family Appeal for Witnesses After Child Knocked Down by E-Bike Rider on Seafront

A family is appealing for witnesses after a child was allegedly knocked down by an electric bike rider who is said to have fled the scene on a busy seafront promenade. The incident is reported to have happened on Rossall Promenade on Tuesday evening. According to a post shared by the child’s family on a local Facebook community group, the rider was travelling along the promenade on a white electric bike when the collision occurred.

Rider Allegedly Fled After Collision

The family claim the rider, described as an Asian man, briefly apologised following the incident before riding away from the scene at high speed. They say the child has since required medical treatment. The family are now urging anyone who witnessed the incident, or who was in the area at the time, to come forward with any information that could help identify the rider. They have said that any information provided will be treated in confidence.

Family Thank Good Samaritans

In their appeal, the family also praised two young men who stopped to help following the collision. They allege the e-bike rider became aggressive towards both the child and the child’s mother before leaving the scene, and thanked the pair for stepping in to assist.

Appeal for Information

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have relevant information is asked to contact the family directly through the local Facebook appeal or report the matter to police, quoting any relevant incident reference if one has been issued. UKNIP has approached the relevant police force for comment. At the time of publication, the details contained in the family’s appeal have not been independently verified.

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