Triple Killer Guilty of Murdering Two Vulnerable Men Before Strangling Prison Cellmate

A man who murdered and dismembered two vulnerable men in Cornwall before strangling his prison cellmate to death while on remand has been found guilty following a six-week murder trial. James Desborough, 40, was today (Tuesday 28 July) convicted at Winchester Crown Court of the murders of Daniel Coleman, 43, and Claudio Aquilino, 57. The jury took just three hours to return unanimous guilty verdicts. Desborough had already been convicted of murdering his prison cellmate Steven Kempster while being held on remand at HMP Exeter. He will be sentenced on Wednesday 29 July after admitting preventing the lawful burial of Daniel and Claudio.

Two Friends Murdered and Dismembered

The court heard that both victims were homeless and had trusted Desborough as a friend. After killing them, Desborough dismembered their bodies before attempting to burn and conceal their remains in woodland surrounding his remote cabin in Sticker, Cornwall. He then accessed the men’s bank accounts, spent their money and created false trails in an attempt to convince family members and investigators they were still alive.

Major Police Search

The investigation prompted one of the largest forensic searches carried out by Devon & Cornwall Police. Specialist teams spent 175 days searching Paramoor Woods, covering around 5 square kilometres of woodland and waterways. More than 1,100 officer deployments contributed almost 200,000 search hours, with officers painstakingly recovering human remains and forensic evidence. The operation also involved diverting a stream so investigators could sift its bed for bone fragments and other evidence.

Elaborate Cover-Up

Prosecutors told the court Desborough attempted to conceal both murders by using his victims’ bank cards, transferring money into his own accounts and booking journeys in their names to make it appear they had voluntarily left Cornwall. Investigators also recovered handwritten notes from his cabin listing “hostiles”, alongside drawings stating “I know I’m a killer” and marking a supposed “kill-zone”.

Prison Cellmate Murdered While Asleep

While awaiting trial for Daniel Coleman’s murder, Desborough was remanded to HMP Exeter, where he shared a cell with 65-year-old Steven Kempster. The court previously heard Desborough became irritated by his cellmate’s snoring and strangled him while he slept during the early hours of 15 September 2025. He then waited several hours before raising the alarm, falsely claiming Mr Kempster had fallen from his bed. Earlier this year, Desborough was convicted of Mr Kempster’s murder and sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 18 years.

Detective Praises Investigation

Detective Superintendent Rachael Bentley, head of Devon & Cornwall Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team, said:

“The murders of Claudio Aquilino and Daniel Coleman were callous and cold-blooded.

“Both men were vulnerable and trusted James Desborough as their friend.

“Desborough not only brutally murdered both men, but then savagely desecrated their bodies, seeking to hide the evidence of his crimes. In doing so, he denied both men of dignity and their families of the opportunity to say goodbye.”

She also paid tribute to the victims’ families, witnesses, forensic specialists and the jury for their work throughout the complex investigation.

Families Pay Tribute

In statements released through police, the families of both victims thanked detectives for securing justice. Claudio Aquilino’s family said they were “completely and utterly mortified” by the manner of his murder and thanked officers for their care and support throughout the investigation. Daniel Coleman’s family described him as “a loving, caring and compassionate man who will be forever loved and sadly missed.”