Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

DOUBLE MURDER Triple Killer Guilty of Murdering Two Vulnerable Men Before Strangling Prison Cellmate

Triple Killer Guilty of Murdering Two Vulnerable Men Before Strangling Prison Cellmate

A man who murdered and dismembered two vulnerable men in Cornwall before strangling his prison cellmate to death while on remand has been found guilty following a six-week murder trial. James Desborough, 40, was today (Tuesday 28 July) convicted at Winchester Crown Court of the murders of Daniel Coleman, 43, and Claudio Aquilino, 57. The jury took just three hours to return unanimous guilty verdicts. Desborough had already been convicted of murdering his prison cellmate Steven Kempster while being held on remand at HMP Exeter. He will be sentenced on Wednesday 29 July after admitting preventing the lawful burial of Daniel and Claudio.

Two Friends Murdered and Dismembered

The court heard that both victims were homeless and had trusted Desborough as a friend. After killing them, Desborough dismembered their bodies before attempting to burn and conceal their remains in woodland surrounding his remote cabin in Sticker, Cornwall. He then accessed the men’s bank accounts, spent their money and created false trails in an attempt to convince family members and investigators they were still alive.  

Major Police Search

The investigation prompted one of the largest forensic searches carried out by Devon & Cornwall Police. Specialist teams spent 175 days searching Paramoor Woods, covering around 5 square kilometres of woodland and waterways.   More than 1,100 officer deployments contributed almost 200,000 search hours, with officers painstakingly recovering human remains and forensic evidence. The operation also involved diverting a stream so investigators could sift its bed for bone fragments and other evidence.

Elaborate Cover-Up

Prosecutors told the court Desborough attempted to conceal both murders by using his victims’ bank cards, transferring money into his own accounts and booking journeys in their names to make it appear they had voluntarily left Cornwall. Investigators also recovered handwritten notes from his cabin listing “hostiles”, alongside drawings stating “I know I’m a killer” and marking a supposed “kill-zone”.

Prison Cellmate Murdered While Asleep

While awaiting trial for Daniel Coleman’s murder, Desborough was remanded to HMP Exeter, where he shared a cell with 65-year-old Steven Kempster. The court previously heard Desborough became irritated by his cellmate’s snoring and strangled him while he slept during the early hours of 15 September 2025. He then waited several hours before raising the alarm, falsely claiming Mr Kempster had fallen from his bed. Earlier this year, Desborough was convicted of Mr Kempster’s murder and sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 18 years.

Detective Praises Investigation

Detective Superintendent Rachael Bentley, head of Devon & Cornwall Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team, said:

“The murders of Claudio Aquilino and Daniel Coleman were callous and cold-blooded.

“Both men were vulnerable and trusted James Desborough as their friend.

“Desborough not only brutally murdered both men, but then savagely desecrated their bodies, seeking to hide the evidence of his crimes. In doing so, he denied both men of dignity and their families of the opportunity to say goodbye.”

She also paid tribute to the victims’ families, witnesses, forensic specialists and the jury for their work throughout the complex investigation.

Families Pay Tribute

In statements released through police, the families of both victims thanked detectives for securing justice. Claudio Aquilino’s family said they were “completely and utterly mortified” by the manner of his murder and thanked officers for their care and support throughout the investigation. Daniel Coleman’s family described him as “a loving, caring and compassionate man who will be forever loved and sadly missed.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Former Liverpool Primary School Head Teacher to Stand Trial Over Alleged Indecent Photograph of Child

SCHOOL HEAD Former Liverpool Primary School Head Teacher to Stand Trial Over Alleged Indecent Photograph of Child

UK News
Cannabis Factory Busted as Gardener Jailed After Police Find 159 Plants Inside Mansfield Home

DRUGS HAUL Cannabis Factory Busted as Gardener Jailed After Police Find 159 Plants Inside Mansfield Home

UK News
‘Child Failed by the System’ – Coroner Finds Multiple Agency Failures Before 14-Year-Old Shot Dead in East London

FAILED BY THE SYSTEM ‘Child Failed by the System’ – Coroner Finds Multiple Agency Failures Before 14-Year-Old Shot Dead in East London

UK News
Armed Police and Air Ambulance Respond After Reported Stabbing on Northolt Estate

NORTHOLT STABBING Armed Police and Air Ambulance Respond After Reported Stabbing on Northolt Estate

UK News
Family Appeal ‘Unduly Lenient’ Sentence After Carer Told Dementia Patient ‘I Hope You Die’

CRUEL AND HEARTLESS Family Appeal ‘Unduly Lenient’ Sentence After Carer Told Dementia Patient ‘I Hope You Die’

UK News
Drug Dealer Caught Hiding in Bushes After Ditching Hundreds of Class A Drug Wraps Jailed

BUSHES FOR COVER Drug Dealer Caught Hiding in Bushes After Ditching Hundreds of Class A Drug Wraps Jailed

UK News
Machete Killer Jailed for Life as Family of Stockton Victim Say ‘Our Lives Have Changed Forever’

KILLER JAILED FOR LIFE Machete Killer Jailed for Life as Family of Stockton Victim Say ‘Our Lives Have Changed Forever’

UK News
Netflix Launches ‘Beat Luke Littler’ – Win £501,000 if You Can Beat the World Champion

ONE LEG Netflix Launches ‘Beat Luke Littler’ – Win £501,000 if You Can Beat the World Champion

UK News
British Woman Found Murdered in Florida Remembered as ‘The Gentlest Soul’

HEARTFELT TRIBUTES British Woman Found Murdered in Florida Remembered as ‘The Gentlest Soul’

UK News
Fire Tears Through Essex Home Before Crews Stop Blaze Spreading to Neighbouring Properties

FIRE PROBE Fire Tears Through Essex Home Before Crews Stop Blaze Spreading to Neighbouring Properties

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Massive Fire Breaks Out on Rooftop of Greenwich Mixed-Use Building

ROOF BLAZE Massive Fire Breaks Out on Rooftop of Greenwich Mixed-Use Building

UK News
Massive Fire Breaks Out on Rooftop of Greenwich Mixed-Use Building

Massive Fire Breaks Out on Rooftop of Greenwich Mixed-Use Building

UK News
Huddersfield Man Jailed for Controlling and Coercive Abuse After Victim’s Courageous Report

CAMPAIGN OF CONTROL Huddersfield Man Jailed for Controlling and Coercive Abuse After Victim’s Courageous Report

UK News
Huddersfield Man Jailed for Controlling and Coercive Abuse After Victim’s Courageous Report

Huddersfield Man Jailed for Controlling and Coercive Abuse After Victim’s Courageous Report

UK News
Four Men Jailed for Combined 34 Years After Gun Fired in Kirkdale Street

SHOTS FIRED Four Men Jailed for Combined 34 Years After Gun Fired in Kirkdale Street

UK News
Four Men Jailed for Combined 34 Years After Gun Fired in Kirkdale Street

Four Men Jailed for Combined 34 Years After Gun Fired in Kirkdale Street

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Detectives Say Suzy Lamplugh’s Disappearance Remains One of Britain’s Greatest Unsolved Cases 40 Years On

MYSTERY THAT STILL HAUNTS Detectives Say Suzy Lamplugh’s Disappearance Remains One of Britain’s Greatest Unsolved Cases 40 Years On

Breaking News, UK News
Detectives Say Suzy Lamplugh’s Disappearance Remains One of Britain’s Greatest Unsolved Cases 40 Years On

Detectives Say Suzy Lamplugh’s Disappearance Remains One of Britain’s Greatest Unsolved Cases 40 Years On

Breaking News, UK News
New Beryl E-Scooters Left Stacked Near Hubs After Parking Spaces Fill Up

New Beryl E-Scooters Left Stacked Near Hubs After Parking Spaces Fill Up

UK News
New Beryl E-Scooters Left Stacked Near Hubs After Parking Spaces Fill Up

New Beryl E-Scooters Left Stacked Near Hubs After Parking Spaces Fill Up

UK News
Powerful 7.1 Earthquake Rocks Japan as Buildings Collapse and Tsunami Alert Issued

SAFETY ALERT Powerful 7.1 Earthquake Rocks Japan as Buildings Collapse and Tsunami Alert Issued

UK News
Powerful 7.1 Earthquake Rocks Japan as Buildings Collapse and Tsunami Alert Issued

Powerful 7.1 Earthquake Rocks Japan as Buildings Collapse and Tsunami Alert Issued

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Two Young Children Hospitalised After Dog Attack at Leicester Playground as Police Release CCTV Appeal

DOG ATTACK Two Young Children Hospitalised After Dog Attack at Leicester Playground as Police Release CCTV Appeal

UK News
Two Young Children Hospitalised After Dog Attack at Leicester Playground as Police Release CCTV Appeal

Two Young Children Hospitalised After Dog Attack at Leicester Playground as Police Release CCTV Appeal

UK News
Triple Killer Guilty of Murdering Two Vulnerable Men Before Strangling Prison Cellmate

DOUBLE MURDER Triple Killer Guilty of Murdering Two Vulnerable Men Before Strangling Prison Cellmate

UK News
Triple Killer Guilty of Murdering Two Vulnerable Men Before Strangling Prison Cellmate

Triple Killer Guilty of Murdering Two Vulnerable Men Before Strangling Prison Cellmate

UK News
Man, 19, charged with murder after fatal Whitstable collision

PICTURED AND NAMED Man, 19, charged with murder after fatal Whitstable collision

UK News
Man, 19, charged with murder after fatal Whitstable collision

Man, 19, charged with murder after fatal Whitstable collision

UK News
Watch Live