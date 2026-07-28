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New Beryl E-Scooters Left Stacked Near Hubs After Parking Spaces Fill Up

New Beryl E-Scooters Left Stacked Near Hubs After Parking Spaces Fill Up

Brighton & Hove’s newly launched Beryl e-scooter scheme is already facing criticism after scooters were found abandoned on pavements, grass verges and residential streets just days after being introduced. The scheme, which has expanded Beryl’s existing cycle hire network across the city, was launched to provide residents and visitors with another environmentally friendly transport option. However, concerns are already being raised over where some users are leaving the electric scooters after completing their journeys.

Scooters Left Across the City

Within a week of the launch, scooters have been spotted parked away from designated hubs in a number of locations across Brighton & Hove. The issue comes alongside ongoing complaints about Beryl’s rental bicycles, which have operated in the city for several years and are also regularly reported as being left in unsuitable places. While many riders are returning scooters correctly, others have been leaving them on pavements, grass verges and residential streets.

Accessibility Concerns Raised

The abandoned scooters have prompted concerns that they could obstruct public spaces, particularly for wheelchair users, people with visual impairments and parents pushing prams. Residents say poorly parked scooters can create hazards and make already narrow pavements more difficult to navigate.

Parking Hubs Filling Up

One possible reason for the problem appears to be that some designated parking hubs quickly reach capacity. Rather than paying Beryl’s £10 out-of-hub parking fee, some riders are believed to be leaving scooters close to full hubs instead. This can result in clusters of scooters building up around parking areas until Beryl staff are able to collect and redistribute them to locations with available spaces.

GPS Tracking and Enforcement

Under the scheme, e-scooters must be returned to designated parking hubs at the end of every journey. Users who leave a scooter outside an approved hub are charged a £10 fee, designed to encourage responsible parking and reduce street clutter. Every Beryl bike and scooter is fitted with GPS tracking technology, allowing the company to monitor where vehicles are left and identify users who repeatedly fail to follow the rules. Persistent misuse can result in enforcement action being taken against riders.

Success Depends on Responsible Use

The e-scooter scheme forms part of Brighton & Hove’s efforts to encourage sustainable travel and reduce reliance on private cars. However, with more scooters expected to be rolled out across the city in the coming months, residents will be hoping parking rules are properly enforced to prevent pavements becoming obstructed. Ensuring scooters are returned to designated hubs will be key to keeping Brighton’s streets safe, accessible and ensuring the new transport scheme remains a long-term success.

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