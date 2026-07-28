Detectives Say Suzy Lamplugh’s Disappearance Remains One of Britain’s Greatest Unsolved Cases 40 Years On

Forty years after estate agent Suzy Lamplugh vanished without trace, detectives say the case continues to “haunt” them as one of the UK’s most enduring unsolved mysteries. The 25-year-old disappeared on 28 July 1986 after leaving her office in Fulham, west London, to meet a prospective client known only as “Mr Kipper”. Despite one of the largest missing person investigations ever undertaken in Britain, Suzy has never been found.

Family Release Unseen Photographs

To mark the 40th anniversary of her disappearance, Suzy’s family have released previously unseen photographs showing her with her parents, Paul and Diana, and siblings Lizzie, Tamsin and Richard. Paying tribute, her brother and sisters described Suzy as:

“A truly beautiful person inside and out.”

The images offer a poignant reminder of the young woman whose disappearance shocked the nation and changed the way personal safety is viewed across the UK.

The Last Known Moments

On the day she vanished, Suzy left the estate agency where she worked to attend a property viewing in Shorrolds Road, Fulham. Her appointment book recorded the prospective buyer simply as “Mr Kipper.” She never returned. Later that day, her white Ford Fiesta was discovered abandoned nearby, but there was no sign of Suzy. Despite extensive searches and numerous appeals over the decades, her body has never been recovered. In 1993, she was officially declared presumed dead.

Detectives Still Searching for Answers

The Metropolitan Police continue to review the investigation. Detective Chief Inspector Teresa Foster, who now leads the case, believes Suzy may have been deliberately targeted. She said investigators increasingly believe the young estate agent may have been the victim of a stalker. According to the detective, Suzy had reportedly been seated at a desk in her estate agency’s front window because her employers believed her appearance attracted customers. DCI Foster said:

“I’m more inclined to believe that stalking side.

“That someone has seen her, a predator of some type, and then lured her into a false meeting.”

“It Haunts Us”

Despite the passing of four decades, officers say the case remains deeply personal. DCI Foster admitted:

“It haunts myself as the senior investigating officer.”

She said the greatest frustration remains the fact Suzy has never been found. Her overriding hope, she added, is simply:

“To bring Suzy home.”

Investigation to Become Inactive

After 40 years of enquiries, the investigation will move into an inactive phase next year. While detectives will continue to assess any new intelligence received, the case will no longer be subject to active investigative work unless significant fresh evidence emerges.

Prime Suspect Died Without Being Charged

For many years convicted murderer John Cannan was regarded as the principal suspect. Cannan, who was serving a life sentence for the 1987 murder of newlywed Shirley Banks, died in prison in November 2024. Although prosecutors received a case file in 2002, there was never sufficient evidence to charge him over Suzy’s disappearance. Police have repeatedly confirmed there has never been any forensic evidence directly linking Cannan to the case. DNA testing carried out on adhesive tape recovered from Suzy’s car failed to produce a usable profile, while a fingerprint found on the rear-view mirror has never been identified.

Hope Remains

Despite the lack of new evidence, detectives believe future advances in forensic science and artificial intelligence could still unlock crucial leads. Investigators also hope someone who has remained silent for decades may finally come forward with information. DCI Foster pointed to several historic murder convictions secured years after the offences were committed when relatives or former associates eventually spoke to police.

A Lasting Legacy

Just months after Suzy disappeared, her parents founded the Suzy Lamplugh Trust, which continues to campaign for personal safety awareness and operates the National Stalking Helpline. Four decades after Suzy Lamplugh walked out of her Fulham office and vanished, her disappearance remains one of Britain’s most haunting unsolved cases—and detectives say they have not given up hope that one day, the truth will finally emerge.