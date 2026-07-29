Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

LAUNDERING SCAM Five Charged in Thames Valley Police Romance Fraud and Money Laundering Investigation

Five Charged in Thames Valley Police Romance Fraud and Money Laundering Investigation

Five people have been charged with fraud and money laundering offences following a Thames Valley Police investigation into an alleged romance fraud operation. The charges follow an investigation by detectives into suspected fraud offences in which victims are alleged to have been deceived through romantic relationships before money was obtained dishonestly.

Five Defendants Charged

Kwesi Appiah, 42, of Badajos Road, Aldershot, has been charged with six offences, including:

  • Fraud by false representation
  • Money laundering
  • Using false instruments

Four other people have also been charged in connection with the investigation:

  • Ellen Peprah, 40
  • Emmanuel Sanihyiah, 41
  • Livingstone Augustt, 39
  • Eric Sam, 43

Each has been charged with money laundering offences.

Court Appearance

All five defendants are due to appear before Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on 18 August.

Appeal to Potential Victims

Thames Valley Police are urging anyone who believes they may have been targeted by a romance fraud to report the matter to Action Fraud, the UK’s national reporting centre for fraud and cybercrime. As criminal proceedings are now active, all five defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CrimePolice

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Gillingham Burglar Jailed After Pensioner Attacked at Knifepoint During Violent Home Invasion

KNIFE POINT ROBBERY Gillingham Burglar Jailed After Pensioner Attacked at Knifepoint During Violent Home Invasion

UK News
Torquay Drug Dealer Jailed After Police Find Nearly £30,000 Worth of Drugs Hidden in Home

DENT IN THE CHAIN Torquay Drug Dealer Jailed After Police Find Nearly £30,000 Worth of Drugs Hidden in Home

UK News
Massive Fire at Islington Waste Facility Sees 100 Firefighters Rush to Scene

WASTE BLAZE Massive Fire at Islington Waste Facility Sees 100 Firefighters Rush to Scene

UK News
Two Bedfordshire Police Officers Burned and Temporarily Blinded in Violent Domestic Incident

POLICE UNDER ATTACK Two Bedfordshire Police Officers Burned and Temporarily Blinded in Violent Domestic Incident

UK News
Mother and Boyfriend Guilty of Murdering Two-Year-Old Isabelle Rose Welsh

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Mother and Boyfriend Guilty of Murdering Two-Year-Old Isabelle Rose Welsh

UK News
M20 Closed Overnight After Major Diesel Spill Sparks Emergency Resurfacing Works

MAJOR DIESEL LEAK M20 Closed Overnight After Major Diesel Spill Sparks Emergency Resurfacing Works

UK News
Sidcup Man Placed on Sex Offenders Register After Attempting to Sexually Communicate with Child

PREDATORY OFFENDER Sidcup Man Placed on Sex Offenders Register After Attempting to Sexually Communicate with Child

UK News
Murder Suspect Dies in Prison Before Trial as Watchdog Publishes Findings

PRISON DEATH Murder Suspect Dies in Prison Before Trial as Watchdog Publishes Findings

UK News
Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Removes Tattoo Tribute to Late One Direction Star

TABTOO AND GONE Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Removes Tattoo Tribute to Late One Direction Star

UK News
Nine-Year-Old Boy Fighting for Life After Two-Car Crash in Birmingham

SERIOUS INJURIES Nine-Year-Old Boy Fighting for Life After Two-Car Crash in Birmingham

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Police Release Image After Driver Assaulted During Road Rage Incident at South Mimms Roundabout

ROAD RAGE Police Release Image After Driver Assaulted During Road Rage Incident at South Mimms Roundabout

UK News
Police Release Image After Driver Assaulted During Road Rage Incident at South Mimms Roundabout

Police Release Image After Driver Assaulted During Road Rage Incident at South Mimms Roundabout

UK News
Devon & Cornwall Police’s ‘Crop Cop’ Tractor Steals the Show at Teignmouth Blue Light Day

HEAD TURNER Devon & Cornwall Police’s ‘Crop Cop’ Tractor Steals the Show at Teignmouth Blue Light Day

UK News
Devon & Cornwall Police’s ‘Crop Cop’ Tractor Steals the Show at Teignmouth Blue Light Day

Devon & Cornwall Police’s ‘Crop Cop’ Tractor Steals the Show at Teignmouth Blue Light Day

UK News
New 13-Mile King Charles III England Coast Path Opens Along Suffolk’s Stunning Stour Estuary

COASTAL UPRISING New 13-Mile King Charles III England Coast Path Opens Along Suffolk’s Stunning Stour Estuary

UK News
New 13-Mile King Charles III England Coast Path Opens Along Suffolk’s Stunning Stour Estuary

New 13-Mile King Charles III England Coast Path Opens Along Suffolk’s Stunning Stour Estuary

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Nation Remembers Southport Victims Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice da Silva Aguiar

TWO YEARS ON Nation Remembers Southport Victims Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice da Silva Aguiar

UK News
Nation Remembers Southport Victims Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice da Silva Aguiar

Nation Remembers Southport Victims Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice da Silva Aguiar

UK News
Police Hunt Man After Reported Indecent Exposure Near Swindon Park

FLASHER PROBE Police Hunt Man After Reported Indecent Exposure Near Swindon Park

UK News
Police Hunt Man After Reported Indecent Exposure Near Swindon Park

Police Hunt Man After Reported Indecent Exposure Near Swindon Park

UK News
Bradford on Avon Cyclist Remembered for Lifelong Kindness After Fatal Atworth Crash

HEARTFELT THANKS Bradford on Avon Cyclist Remembered for Lifelong Kindness After Fatal Atworth Crash

UK News
Bradford on Avon Cyclist Remembered for Lifelong Kindness After Fatal Atworth Crash

Bradford on Avon Cyclist Remembered for Lifelong Kindness After Fatal Atworth Crash

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Eleven Convicted Over £40 Million Cocaine Sea Smuggling Plot Off Isle of Wight

DRUGS HAUL Eleven Convicted Over £40 Million Cocaine Sea Smuggling Plot Off Isle of Wight

UK News
Eleven Convicted Over £40 Million Cocaine Sea Smuggling Plot Off Isle of Wight

Eleven Convicted Over £40 Million Cocaine Sea Smuggling Plot Off Isle of Wight

UK News
Gardaí Launch Suspicious Death Investigation After Homeless Man Found at Dublin Recycling Plant

DEATH PROBE Gardaí Launch Suspicious Death Investigation After Homeless Man Found at Dublin Recycling Plant

UK News
Gardaí Launch Suspicious Death Investigation After Homeless Man Found at Dublin Recycling Plant

Gardaí Launch Suspicious Death Investigation After Homeless Man Found at Dublin Recycling Plant

UK News
Police Launch Manhunt After Two Teenage Girls Report Alleged Rapes in Blackpool Alleyway

MANHUNT LAUNCHED Police Launch Manhunt After Two Teenage Girls Report Alleged Rapes in Blackpool Alleyway

UK News
Police Launch Manhunt After Two Teenage Girls Report Alleged Rapes in Blackpool Alleyway

Police Launch Manhunt After Two Teenage Girls Report Alleged Rapes in Blackpool Alleyway

UK News
Watch Live