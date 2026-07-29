Five Charged in Thames Valley Police Romance Fraud and Money Laundering Investigation

Five people have been charged with fraud and money laundering offences following a Thames Valley Police investigation into an alleged romance fraud operation. The charges follow an investigation by detectives into suspected fraud offences in which victims are alleged to have been deceived through romantic relationships before money was obtained dishonestly.

Five Defendants Charged

Kwesi Appiah, 42, of Badajos Road, Aldershot, has been charged with six offences, including:

Fraud by false representation

Money laundering

Using false instruments

Four other people have also been charged in connection with the investigation:

Ellen Peprah, 40

Emmanuel Sanihyiah, 41

Livingstone Augustt, 39

Eric Sam, 43

Each has been charged with money laundering offences.

Court Appearance

All five defendants are due to appear before Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on 18 August.

Appeal to Potential Victims

Thames Valley Police are urging anyone who believes they may have been targeted by a romance fraud to report the matter to Action Fraud, the UK’s national reporting centre for fraud and cybercrime. As criminal proceedings are now active, all five defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.