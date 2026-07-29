Bradford on Avon Cyclist Remembered for Lifelong Kindness After Fatal Atworth Crash

The family of a cyclist who died following a collision with a van near Melksham have paid an emotional tribute to a man they say dedicated his life to helping others. John Lyttle, of Bradford on Avon, died in hospital on 10 July, ten days after he was seriously injured in a collision on 1 July in Atworth. He had celebrated his 67th birthday while fighting for his life in hospital. His family have described him as a loving husband, father, grandfather and devoted member of his local church, whose kindness touched countless lives.

‘A Deeply Adventurous, Loving and Kind Man’

Paying tribute, John’s family said:

“John was a deeply adventurous, loving, and kind man. He wore many proud titles in his life: he was a husband, a brother, a father to four, a step-father to one, and a grandfather to four.

“He had such a massive heart and was truly the life of so many people. No matter what, John was always there for every single member of his family, bringing warmth and joy to all of us.”

They said John embraced life, enjoying cycling, motorcycling, hiking and travelling across the UK and abroad.

“He lived his life at the absolute peak of his fitness, bursting with energy and a passion for freedom and the great outdoors. Whether he was covering hundreds of miles on his bicycle every month or setting off on his motorbike, he loved the freedom of the open road.”

A Life Dedicated to Helping Others

John spent much of his career working in the medical industry and was heavily involved with his local church, where his Christian faith inspired him to support those in need. His family said:

“Throughout his entire life, John’s true calling was helping others. He dedicated most of his life to the medical industry.

“His faith was his anchor, and he was a vital pillar of our local church – always ready to offer a listening ear, gentle guidance, or a helping hand to anyone who asked.

“John didn’t just talk about kindness; he lived it, regularly stepping out onto the streets of Trowbridge to help feed the homeless.”

‘Taken From Us Far Too Soon’

Reflecting on his death, the family said the loss had left an immeasurable void.

“John was taken from us far too soon. Following his accident at the age of 66, he fought bravely for nine days, officially marking his 67th birthday before passing away on July 10th.

“His sudden loss leaves a deep, painful emptiness within us and serves as a profound reminder: always cherish every single moment you have with your loved ones, because it can all be taken away so incredibly fast.”

Final Gift Saved Lives

The family also revealed that John remained true to his generous nature even after his death by donating his organs. They said:

“Even in his final hours, his profound kindness did not stop. John was an organ donor.

“On the morning of July 10th, three separate families had their lives changed forever because John gave their loved ones the ultimate gift – the chance to live longer.

“Even in our deepest grief, we are immensely proud that John’s final act on this earth was to give life to others.”

Heartfelt Thanks

John’s family thanked the members of the public who stopped to perform CPR at the scene, as well as the Wiltshire and Bath Air Ambulance and the medical teams at Southmead Hospital.

“We thank the strangers on the scene who went completely out of their way to perform CPR on an individual they had never met.

“We thank the incredible team at the Wiltshire Air Ambulance charity – who are truly the angels of our skies.

“Finally, we thank every single member of the staff at Southmead Hospital. It brings us immense comfort to know that John was given the absolute best chance of survival by people who didn’t even know him.”

‘Your Giant Heart Lives On’

The family concluded their tribute by saying:

“John, your adventurous spirit and giant heart live on in our memories. While we navigate this deep emptiness you left behind, we will honour you by living fully and loving one another just as you did.

“Rest in peace.”

Wiltshire Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.