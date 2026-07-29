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SCUMBAGS Police Release Images After Equipment Stolen From Salisbury Industrial Estate

Police Release Images After Equipment Stolen From Salisbury Industrial Estate

Wiltshire Police have released images of two people they want to identify following the theft of equipment from a business on an industrial estate in Salisbury. The incident took place on Thursday 9 July at Churchfields Industrial Estate, where equipment was reportedly stolen from a business unit.

Police Appeal to Identify Two People

Officers investigating the theft believe the two people pictured may be able to assist with their enquiries. Wiltshire Police have now issued an appeal asking members of the public to come forward if they recognise either individual or have any information relating to the incident.  

Investigation Continues

Enquiries into the theft remain ongoing as detectives continue to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and trace those responsible. Anyone who recognises the individuals pictured, or who has information that could assist the investigation, is urged to contact PC Hardwidge by emailing [email protected], quoting log 5460082442. Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

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