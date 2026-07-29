Domestic Abuser Jailed After Assaulting Partner in Series of Violent Attacks

A domestic abuser who repeatedly assaulted his partner during a two-month relationship has been jailed as Wiltshire Police continue their campaign to tackle violence against women and girls. Billy Conners, 26, formerly of Castle Road, Salisbury, was sentenced at Salisbury Crown Court on Monday 27 July after admitting two counts of assault. He was jailed for 19 months.

Victim Endured Repeated Assaults

The court heard police were contacted in April after the victim, a woman in her 30s from Melksham, reported being assaulted on multiple occasions by Conners. The pair had only been in a relationship for around two months. On 30 March, Conners bit the victim, spat at her and repeatedly subjected her to derogatory abuse. Two days later, after accusing her of messaging other people, he pushed her to the floor.

Assault Escalated

On 2 April, Conners carried out a further violent assault. The court heard he pushed the victim to the ground before kicking her in the head, punching her in the ribs and face, and spitting in her face again. When she attempted to leave the property, Conners blocked her from escaping. Although the victim fortunately did not suffer serious physical injuries, the assaults left her traumatised. Following the report to police, Conners was arrested, charged and remanded into custody.

Detective Praises Victim’s Courage

Temporary Detective Constable Hannah Ferris, from Central CID, praised the victim for coming forward. She said:

“Conners’ behaviour was absolutely abhorrent, and I want to commend the victim for having the strength to report his abuse to the police.

“Her courage in coming forward and detailing the awful assaults that Conners committed against her has meant that a domestic abuser has been put behind bars.

“Cases such as this demonstrate the importance of our commitment to reducing and preventing violence against women and girls, one of the Force’s three key priorities.

“If you or anyone you know is in a relationship and something doesn’t feel right, we would encourage you to report it online or call 101. In an emergency or if a crime is in progress always call 999.”

Support Available

Wiltshire Police is reminding anyone experiencing domestic abuse that support is available and encourages victims or those concerned about someone they know to seek help. In an emergency, always call 999. Those unable to speak safely can use the Silent Solution by dialling 999 and pressing 55 when prompted, allowing police to identify that assistance is needed. The force has also highlighted Clare’s Law (the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme), which enables people to request information about a partner’s history of abusive behaviour where appropriate.