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POLICE UNDER ATTACK Two Bedfordshire Police Officers Burned and Temporarily Blinded in Violent Domestic Incident

Two Bedfordshire Police Officers Burned and Temporarily Blinded in Violent Domestic Incident

Two Bedfordshire Police officers were left with burns and temporary blindness after a man allegedly sprayed them in the face with a noxious substance while they responded to a domestic assault in Luton. PC Hollie and PC Molly had attended an address in Luton on 17 May following reports of a domestic assault when they were attacked moments after the front door was opened.

Officers Sprayed at Close Range

Police said Ionut Spanache, 31, opened the door before discharging a PAVA-like spray directly into the officers’ faces. The attack forced both officers to retreat from the property. Body-worn camera footage captured the aftermath, showing PC Hollie struggling to breathe and repeatedly telling colleagues she could not see after suffering temporary blindness caused by the synthetic spray. PC Molly also sustained burns to her face and hands but immediately came to her colleague’s aid, helping to clear the substance from her eyes and mouth while awaiting paramedics.

“I Thought It Was Acid”

Speaking after the case, PC Hollie said the attack happened so quickly that neither officer had time to protect themselves. She initially feared they had been sprayed with acid and described the pain as “distressing”. The officer praised PC Molly, ambulance crews and members of the public who assisted at the scene, saying their swift actions were instrumental in her recovery. She also thanked colleagues across Bedfordshire Police for their support, which helped her return to frontline duties, and said she attended the sentencing hearing to demonstrate the lasting impact assaults have on emergency workers.

Man Jailed

Spanache, of Luton, pleaded guilty to:

  • Two counts of assaulting an emergency worker
  • Possession of a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid
  • Assault occasioning actual bodily harm

He was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment at Luton Crown Court on 17 July.

Police Condemn Rising Violence

Following the sentencing, Superintendent Rachael Glendenning highlighted the growing number of assaults on frontline officers. She revealed that 33 Bedfordshire Police officers were seriously assaulted in just seven days last month, with several requiring hospital treatment. She said:

“Our officers routinely place themselves in unpredictable and dangerous situations to protect the public, but they should never have to face violence while carrying out their duties.

“We will continue to pursue those who assault our officers and ensure they are brought before the courts.”

Bedfordshire Police said assaults on emergency workers remain a priority and urged the public to support officers as they continue protecting communities across the county.

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