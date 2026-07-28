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DOG ATTACK Two Young Children Hospitalised After Dog Attack at Leicester Playground as Police Release CCTV Appeal

Two Young Children Hospitalised After Dog Attack at Leicester Playground as Police Release CCTV Appeal

Two young children were rushed to hospital after being attacked by a dog at a playground in Leicester, with police now releasing CCTV images of a woman they want to trace. The incident happened at a play area on Vernon Street, near Newfoundpool, on 19 April, when the children, aged six and 11, were bitten by a dog. Both suffered injuries to their legs and thighs and required hospital treatment.

Police Release CCTV Images

Leicestershire Police have issued CCTV images of a woman they believe could assist officers with their enquiries. Investigators are appealing for the woman, or anyone who recognises her or the dog she was walking, to come forward. The images show a woman wearing a light blue top and dark trousers walking a dark-coloured dog on a lead.

Investigation Ongoing

Police say extensive enquiries have been carried out since the attack was reported, but officers are now asking the public for help to identify the woman shown in the CCTV footage. A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said:

“Enquiries have been ongoing since the incident was reported to us and we hope the public can help us move the investigation on.

“We know the images are not the best quality, but we hope someone will recognise the woman or the dog.

“If this is you or you have any suspicions about who the woman may be, we would urge you to get in touch.”

Appeal for Information

Anyone who recognises the woman, the dog, or has information about the incident is asked to contact PC 4630 Samuel Senior by calling 101, quoting crime reference 26*224111. Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the dog attack remain ongoing.

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