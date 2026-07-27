Huddersfield Man Jailed for Controlling and Coercive Abuse After Victim’s Courageous Report

A man has been jailed for more than two-and-a-half years after admitting a campaign of coercive and controlling behaviour against a woman in West Yorkshire. Stephen Davies, 27, of no fixed address in Huddersfield, was sentenced to 32 months’ imprisonment at York Crown Court on Thursday 23 July after pleading guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour. Police praised the victim’s bravery in coming forward, saying her courage had helped secure the conviction.

Campaign of Abuse

The court heard the offending took place between August and November 2025 and involved a woman in the Kirklees area. Davies admitted subjecting the victim to coercive and controlling behaviour, an offence which criminalises patterns of abuse designed to intimidate, isolate and control another person. He entered his guilty plea on the first day of his trial at York Crown Court.

Arrested After Victim Reported Abuse

Following the victim’s report to police, Davies was arrested shortly afterwards. He was later charged and appeared before magistrates on 10 November 2025, before the case was committed to the Crown Court.

15-Year Restraining Order

In addition to the prison sentence, the court imposed a 15-year restraining order. The order prohibits Davies from contacting the victim, providing long-term protection following his release from prison.

Police Praise Victim’s Bravery

Following the sentencing, police commended the victim for her courage in reporting the abuse and supporting the investigation through to court. Officers said her determination had enabled them to bring Davies to justice and highlighted the importance of victims coming forward to report controlling and coercive behaviour. Police continue to encourage anyone experiencing domestic abuse or coercive control to report it, assuring victims that support is available and that all reports will be treated seriously.