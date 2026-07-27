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TRAIN SEX ATTACK CCTV Released After Woman Sexually Assaulted on West Midlands Train

CCTV Released After Woman Sexually Assaulted on West Midlands Train

British Transport Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to identify after a woman was sexually assaulted while travelling on a train in the West Midlands. Detectives are appealing for the public’s help following the incident, which took place on the evening of Monday 11 May, and have highlighted a distinctive tattoo which they hope will help identify the suspect.

Woman Targeted While Travelling Alone

According to British Transport Police, the woman was travelling alone on a train at around 7.30pm when she was approached by an unknown man. Officers say the man repeatedly attempted to strike up a conversation with the victim and became increasingly persistent. The suspect then allegedly made unwanted physical contact with the woman before sexually assaulting her.

Suspect Left Train at Cradley Heath

Following the assault, the man got off the train at Cradley Heath railway station. Detectives have since been carrying out enquiries and have now released CCTV images of a man they believe may be able to assist with the investigation.

Distinctive ‘Road to Riches’ Tattoo

Police say the man has a highly distinctive tattoo on his right arm featuring the words: “Road to Riches” Officers hope the unusual tattoo will help members of the public recognise him.

Police Appeal

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said:

“Detectives have released images of a man they would like to speak to after a woman was sexually assaulted on a train in the West Midlands.”

Anyone who recognises the man, or has information that could assist the investigation, is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 588 of 11 May. Enquiries into the alleged sexual assault remain ongoing.

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Topics :Crime

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