Weston General Hospital A&E Closed After Fire Forces Emergency Evacuation

Weston General Hospital’s Emergency Department has been closed after a fire broke out inside the hospital, forcing the evacuation of patients and staff.

The incident happened on Monday (27 July) at Weston General Hospital in Weston-super-Mare, prompting a major response from the fire service.

Hospital officials confirmed that all patients and staff were safely evacuated and the fire has since been extinguished.

Emergency Department Closed

Following the incident, the hospital’s Emergency Department (A&E) has been temporarily closed while safety checks are carried out.

Patients requiring urgent or emergency medical treatment are being advised not to attend Weston General Hospital until further notice.

Instead, people are being urged to attend their nearest emergency department or local Minor Injury Unit if they require urgent medical care.

Hospital Issues Public Appeal

A spokesperson for University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, said the Emergency Department would remain closed while the situation is assessed.

The trust said all patients and staff were safely evacuated following the fire and confirmed the blaze had been extinguished.

Hospital officials added that further updates will be issued once it is safe for the department to reopen.

Fire Extinguished

Fire crews responded to the incident after smoke was seen rising from the hospital building.

The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed and there have been no reports of any injuries.

Emergency services remain at the scene while investigations and safety inspections continue.

Patients Asked to Use Alternative Hospitals

Anyone requiring emergency treatment is being advised to attend the next nearest Accident and Emergency department or a local Minor Injury Unit until Weston General Hospital’s Emergency Department reopens.

Further information is expected to be released by the trust as the incident develops.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.