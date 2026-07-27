Man Charged With Murder After Fatal Clapham High Street Stabbing

A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of another 22-year-old in Clapham over the weekend. The Metropolitan Police have charged Javed Khan, 22, with the murder of Abdulkadir Mahamed, who died after suffering stab wounds in the early hours of Saturday 25 July. A second man has also been charged as detectives continue their investigation into the fatal attack.

Victim Died After Being Taken to Hospital

Police were called at 4.37am on Saturday 25 July after receiving reports that a man with stab wounds had been taken to hospital. Despite the efforts of medical staff, Abdulkadir Mahamed, 22, died later that morning. Detectives believe the stabbing took place near Tremadoc Road, close to Clapham High Street.

Murder Charge and Violent Disorder Allegation

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that Javed Khan, 22, has been charged with:

Murder

Violent disorder

He is due to appear before Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday 27 July.

Second Man Also Charged

A second defendant, Adonay Berhan, 27, has been charged with assisting an offender. Police allege he drove away from the scene in an attempt to impede the apprehension or prosecution of another man suspected of murder. He is also due to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court.

Six Men Arrested

Following the fatal stabbing, specialist detectives launched a murder investigation and arrested six men on suspicion of murder. Among those arrested were three men aged 22 and another 24-year-old man, who had also sustained stab wounds and was taken to hospital. The investigation remains ongoing.

Police Continue Appeal

Following the incident, Superintendent Mark Gallacher said:

“This is a tragic incident and our officers continue to support the family of the young man who has sadly died.

“We understand that this will cause concern among the local community and specialist detectives are doing everything possible to determine what has happened.

“We are asking anyone with any information or anyone who may have witnessed anything in the early hours to contact us and support with the ongoing investigation.”

Investigation Continues

The Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal stabbing. As criminal proceedings are now active, both defendants are entitled to a fair trial, and further details are expected to emerge during future court hearings.