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KNIFE ATTACK Police Hunt Suspect After Man Stabbed Twice in Plymouth as Witness Appeal Launched

Police Hunt Suspect After Man Stabbed Twice in Plymouth as Witness Appeal Launched

Detectives have launched an urgent appeal for witnesses after a man was stabbed twice during a late-night attack in Plymouth. Devon & Cornwall Police are investigating the assault, which left a 49-year-old local man with two stab wounds and head injuries after an incident reported on Sunday 19 July. The victim was taken to Derriford Hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Victim Stabbed Before Seeking Help

Police were called to Honicknowle Lane at around 11.30pm following reports that a man had been stabbed. Officers believe the attack actually took place nearby on Springhill, before the injured man made his way to Honicknowle Lane, where members of the public came to his aid. A police scene guard was established at Springhill while forensic enquiries were carried out and has since been removed.

Suspect Being Sought

Officers are now attempting to trace a man wanted in connection with grievous bodily harm with intent. The suspect is described as:

  • White
  • Aged in his 20s or 30s
  • Between 5ft 2in and 5ft 3in tall
  • Stocky build
  • Short ginger hair
  • Last seen wearing a grey hoodie and jeans

Enquiries to locate him remain ongoing.

Drivers May Hold Key Information

Detectives are particularly keen to identify and speak to two motorists believed to have seen the victim attempting to flag down help following the attack. Investigators are also appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time to review any dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage which could assist the investigation.

Witness Appeal

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Devon & Cornwall Police by calling 101 or via the force’s website, quoting reference 50260190091. Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through its online reporting service. Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the Stabbing" href="https://uknip.co.uk/topic/stabbing/" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">stabbing, and enquiries remain ongoing.

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