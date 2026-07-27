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Wiltshire Remains South West’s Safest County Despite Rise in Recorded Crime, New ONS Figures Show

Wiltshire Remains South West’s Safest County Despite Rise in Recorded Crime, New ONS Figures Show

Wiltshire has retained its position as the safest county in the South West despite a year-on-year rise in recorded crime, according to the latest figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The new data, covering the year ending March 2026, shows Wiltshire recorded 56.09 crimes per 1,000 people—well below both the England average of 83.45 and the South West average of 73.49 crimes per 1,000 population. Although recorded crime increased compared with the previous year, the county continues to rank among the safest areas in England.

Wiltshire Continues to Outperform Regional and National Averages

The latest ONS figures highlight Wiltshire’s comparatively low crime levels, reinforcing its reputation as one of the country’s safest places to live. The figures come as police leaders say improvements in crime recording and increased public confidence in reporting offences have contributed to the rise in recorded incidents.

Police and Crime Commissioner Welcomes Figures

Wiltshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Wilkinson said the statistics demonstrate the strength of local policing and close community partnerships. He said: “These figures reinforce Wiltshire’s position as the safest force area in the South West, with a significant lead over neighbouring areas. “Although no increase in crime can be ignored, the data reflects the strength of policing in Wiltshire and the benefits of a service that works closely with and is accountable to local communities. “At a time when there is increasing debate about the future shape of policing and whether larger organisations automatically deliver better outcomes, these statistics provide an important reminder that bigger isn’t always better. “Wiltshire Police officers and staff know the communities they serve. They understand the issues affecting our towns, villages and rural areas, and that local knowledge is one of the most effective tools we have when it comes to crime prevention and keeping people safe. “Strong relationships between neighbourhood policing teams, local authorities, community groups and residents enable us to identify problems early and respond effectively. That connection is much harder to maintain when decision-making is taken further away from the communities affected.”

HMICFRS Places Wiltshire Police in Highest Performance Tier

The publication of the crime figures follows further recognition for Wiltshire Police by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS). Earlier this month, the force was placed in Level 1, the highest category in the inspectorate’s new Policing Performance System, with inspectors recognising continued improvements following the force’s recent PEEL inspection.

Chief Constable: Public Confidence Is Increasing

Chief Constable Catherine Roper said the latest crime statistics reflected both improved policing and greater willingness among victims to report offences. She said: “Last week, we were pleased to share that His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) has placed Wiltshire Police in Level 1 – the highest category within its new Policing Performance System. “This is a significant endorsement of the effort and dedication of all those who work, volunteer and support Wiltshire Police to ensure that we are continuing to improve and provide a better service to the communities of Wiltshire. “The latest Office for National Statistics figures once again show Wiltshire as the safest county in the South West. “While recorded crime levels are rising, it is important to recognise that this reflects not only changes in offending patterns but also growing public confidence in coming forward and reporting crimes. “We want victims and witnesses to feel supported and reassured that when they report crime, they will be listened to and action will be taken. “The increase seen across a range of offence types is, in part, the result of continued improvements in the way crime is identified, recorded and reported. This suggests a stronger, more transparent approach to crime recording rather than a single underlying increase in criminality. “We remain committed to working closely with our communities and partner organisations, including the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, to tackle crime, prevent harm and address the root causes of offending. Together, we will continue our efforts to keep Wiltshire one of the safest places in the country to live, work and visit.”

Force Pledges Continued Focus on Crime Prevention

Wiltshire Police says it will continue working alongside local authorities, community organisations and residents to prevent crime, protect vulnerable people and build on the improvements recognised by HMICFRS. Despite the increase in recorded offences, the latest ONS figures confirm Wiltshire remains the lowest-crime county in the South West and one of the safest policing areas in England.

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