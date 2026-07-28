Eastenders Legend Big Mo Goes Viral With Reebok Collaboration

EastEnders favourite Laila Morse, best known to millions as the legendary Big Mo, has become the unexpected face of Reebok’s latest British fashion campaign – and fans are absolutely loving it. The 80-year-old actress appears in the new campaign celebrating British culture alongside UK rap star K-Trap, So Solid Crew legend Lisa Maffia, and Heartless Crew MC Bushkin. The campaign has quickly gone viral across social media, with many praising Reebok for bringing together some of Britain’s most recognisable cultural figures.

Big Mo Takes Centre Stage

For decades, Laila Morse has been one of EastEnders’ most beloved characters, playing the outspoken and quick-witted Mo Harris, affectionately known as Big Mo, in Albert Square. Now, she’s proving style has no age limit as she takes centre stage in one of Reebok’s most talked-about campaigns of the year. Fans have flooded social media with praise, describing the advert as “iconic”, “pure British culture” and “a masterstroke”.

The Story Behind the Name

Many viewers have also been surprised to discover that Laila Morse isn’t her real name. The actress was born Maureen Lesley Bass and is the older sister of Oscar-winning actor Gary Oldman. Her stage name was reportedly suggested by actress Isabella Rossellini, who was dating Oldman at the time. “Laila Morse” is an anagram of the Italian phrase “mia sorella”, meaning “my sister”—a subtle tribute to her famous sibling.

British Icons Unite

Reebok’s campaign celebrates generations of British music, television and street culture by bringing together stars from different eras. Alongside Big Mo, rapper K-Trap, garage pioneer MC Bushkin and Lisa Maffia of So Solid Crew all feature in the advert, creating a distinctly British line-up that has resonated with fans online.

Fans Praise Campaign

The campaign has been widely praised for showcasing authentic British personalities rather than traditional fashion models, with many calling it one of Reebok’s strongest UK campaigns in recent years. For EastEnders fans, however, it’s Big Mo who has stolen the spotlight—proving once again that the Albert Square legend remains one of Britain’s most recognisable television personalities.